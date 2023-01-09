Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur's father breaks silence after Priyanka Choudhary's family reacts to paid trolls remarks

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

During the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Nimrit Kaur’s father accused Priyanka Choudhary of targeting her daughter. He also said her fans are spreading hate against Nimrit. In return, Priyanka’s team issued an official statement.

Priyanka’s team replied, “We are deeply hurt by the statements made by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father in yesterday's episode. Sir, this immense love that she's showered across the nation is EARNED not bought. From making her win the MyGlamm contest using 'zero bots' (yes, we can proudly and confidently say that), to making history with 4 million tweets- we can assure you that it's all very real and is a result of the blood, sweat and tears of the entire fandom" She earned every single fan's love because she's truly JANTA Kl JAAN!”

It further added, “Also, just like Priyanka, we don't like to mudsling anyone, but now that we're here, we also don't want our silence to be confused with weakness. This is NOT an attack, it's a retaliation. So here it is- The Paltan had a dreadful time-fighting bot during the My Glamm contest, and after getting declared the WINNER of the contest, we can say that our love is stronger than any amount of bots. Hence, proved. - Team PCC and family."

On Sunday, Nimrit’s father reacted to the statement, he said, “We firmly believe that no responsible and genuine fan will ever stoop to the ugly levels of openly giving death and rape threats or spread hatred by body shaming, age shaming, mocking my daughter’s anxiety and even her community," says Nimrit's father. We hold responsible for some kind of deliberate & condescending social media strategy by that person’s team, who on multiple instances have put up posts and shared stories on the verified profiles of Ms Priyanka trying to baselessly degrade Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, like for instance underhandedly trying to make fun of her emotions while reading the family letter that was sent inside the house a few weeks back.”

The stated further read, “Doing so, her team has purposely encouraged the so-called irresponsible fans to try to openly troll & target Nimrit Ahluwalia. It seemed that our dignified silence was being mistaken & misconstrued as a sign of weakness. I am sure if Miss Priyanka has genuine and responsible fans, they will not only maintain her dignity but will also give the other contestants their due hard-earned respect & behave in a manner that is a lot more graceful.”



“This has nothing to do personally with Miss Priyanka Choudhary or her family.

Let’s all remember that a true winner & real leader is never made by pulling someone down but by creating a winning pathway along with winning everyone’s hearts on the way to the top, be it, contestants, fans or viewers,” it concluded.

