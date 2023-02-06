Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says Shalin Bhanot was 'insensitive, inhumane' to mock her mental health | Exclusive

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

A week before the grand finale, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got evicted from Bigg Boss 16. The Choti Saardarrni star had to end her journey in the show on the basis of securing the least votes from the live audiences. Soon after her eviction, Kaur joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction.

After spending 128 days in the house, Nimrit says "I don't have any regrets about my stint. I would like to pat myself, as it wasn't easy to survive so long in the house." During her stint, Ahluwalia became the first and the last captain of the show. She even bagged Ekta Kapoor's Love Sex aur Dhoka Part 2. However, she was mocked by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam as 'privileged' multiple times. When asked if she sensed jealousy, Nimrit hints, "Jis pedh pe phal hote hai, uss par hi patthar padte hai (the tree that has fruits gets hit with stones)."

Watch the video interview of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Before Nimrit, Sumbul Touqeer Khan got evicted last week. This led to the fall of 'mandali' group, and the remaining two members, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan are competing with Archana, Priyanka, and Shalin. Ahluwalia wishes that either two of her 'true friends' should win the show, "MC Stan and Shiv are the only 'real' contestants in the house, and I would want that either of them should win the show."

During her stint, Nimrit had two major breakdown moments in the house. During one of the weekend segments, Nimrit revealed that she is battling with depression, and Shalin had mocked her mental health. Recalling her tough days in the house, Nimrit says, "What Shalin did shows how inhumane or insensitive he would be." Nimrit's second major fight was with Archana. Hitting back at Gautam's claim of 'lone warrior,' Nimrit says, "There is no such thing as 'lone warrior,' you can't break your head with walls. Everyone played the game with the support of each other. Also, I don't want to follow whatever she or others have set." On the work front, Nimrit will next be seen making her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's LSD 2.