Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur accuses her father of not trusting her choices, says 'duniya apne baccho ko....'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, Nimrit Kaur broke down when her father was telling her to be a little more careful about 'mandli' which also includes Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sumbul.

Her father advised Nimrit to play outside mandli as their friends have been taking her for granted especially, Sajid Khan. He also narrated the incident where Sajid Khan told MC Stan that Nimrit can betray them and asked him to choose Sumbul. Hearing this, Nimri broke down and lost her cool. She asked her father to trust her choices.

Nimrit complained to him for never being understanding and never appreciating her. She started crying and said every parent appreciates their children, but you have never appreciated me.

During the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, January 7, the host Salman Khan welcomed relatives of some of the contestants and hosted a discussion with them. In the same discussion, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s father, Gurdeep Singh alleged that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been targeting her daughter since day one. He also accused Priyanka and her team of buying followers and trolls to downgrade her daughter on social media.

Gurdeep Singh stated that her daughter is being constantly targeted by trolls on social media as he said, "I think Priyanka and her team buy haters to generate hate for Nimrit. Priyanka is very insecure about my daughter. Everyone in the industry admires Nimrit. I don't understand the comments that she receives."

Although at that moment, Priyanka's family was not present to defend her, the actress’ team and her family took a decision to pen an open letter against Nimrit’s father. On Sunday, January 8, Priyanka's team posted a letter expressing their discontentment with the words used by Gurdeep Singh in the last episode.

The letter read, “We are deeply hurt by the statements made by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father in yesterday's episode. Sir, this immense love that she's showered across the nation is EARNED not bought. From making her win the MyGlamm contest using 'zero bots' (yes, we can proudly and confidently say that), to making history with 4 million tweets- we can assure you that it's all very real and is a result of the blood, sweat and tears of the entire fandom. She earned every single fan's love because she's truly JANTA KI JAAN!".

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan enters house to support Sajid Khan in Family Week, calls Archana Gautam 'teekhi mirchi'