Bigg Boss 16: Netizens trend 'save Shalin Bhanot' after Tina Datta backstabs actor before Salman Khan

Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16: Rather than winning hearts, Tina Datta is earning hatred among the netizens. Till now, Tina had only 'one friend' who has always been around him throughout her journey. Last night, Tina was founded backstabbing him before the show's host, Salman Khan.

Tina is frustrated with allegations of using Shalin Bhanot and maintaining relationships as per her convenience. But on Friday, she accused Shalin Bhanot of mistreating him, and she wanted to take a stand against him. However, Tina refuses to do so, and the reason she gave was, Shalin is the 'only person' for him in the house. That's exactly, what irked netizens. They are furious with the fact that how can Tina badmouth a person, who supported her throughout the journey.

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Who is Zuzu? Tina Datta's rumoured boyfriend sparks meme fest, actress gets brutally trolled

After the episode ended, netizens quickly jotted down their views about Tina on social media. A user wrote, "Tina is being spoon feed by #SalmanKhan and yet again both blamed on #ShalinBhanot... and portrayed him negative…Kya Sympathy de rahe @BiggBoss makers to #Tina! Still #ShalinBhanot was defending tina ouside! #BiggBoss." Another user wrote, "Tina threw Shalin under the bus.. hadd ho gae hai bhae. He is the only one who supported you behind your back lady. No one does that in this show #ShalinBhanot #TinaDatta #BiggBoss16." A netizen added, "So Tina again put blamed on #ShalinBhanot behind his back to #SalmanKhan that because of him, her game is being hampered...Then in that case Shalin is right to evict Tina if Makers gave him power...Noone should ask his decision reason."

Here are the reactions

Tina is being spoon feed by #SalmanKhan and yet again both blamed on #ShalinBhanot... and portrayed him negative…Kya Sympathy de rahe @BiggBoss makers to #Tina! Still #ShalinBhanot was defending tina ouside! #BiggBoss December 9, 2022

Maybe TinaDutta deserves sympathy but boy



The way she's bitching against him in confession room n he's defending her n again this new boyfriend angle



Kya kattaa bichaare ka



I support #ShalinBhanot #BB16 — Sagar Sawant (@MoveOnLifee) December 9, 2022

Tina threw Shalin under the bus.. hadd ho gae hai bhae. He is the only one who supported you behind your back lady. No one does that in this show #ShalinBhanot #TinaDatta#BiggBoss16 — Reemz (@SyapaaGirl) December 9, 2022

So Tina again put blamed on #ShalinBhanot behind his back to #SalmanKhan that because of him, her game is being hampered...



Then in that case Shalin is right to evict Tina if Makers gave him power...



Noone should ask his decision reason..#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #SumbulTouqeerKhan December 9, 2022

Such a crap women #TinaDatta is.... #ShalinBhanot defending her against everyone while this girl is Backbitching about him



And she say ye mera dost hai... Wahh#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16 — Bigg Bo December 9, 2022

In the episode, Tina confessed that she wants to take a stand against Shalin for disrespecting her. But after that, she will be left alone, as no one is interested in talking to her. Salman suggested Tina to play independently. The host probed further and hinted that 'Zuzu' is her close 'male' friend. Tina blushed and agreed. Khan added that since she is seeing someone outside, her closeness with Shalin would be misunderstood by the audience.