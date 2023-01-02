Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Netizens slam Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot for romancing during MC Stan, Ikka, Seedhe Maut's live concert

Netizens slammed Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot as they 'spoiled' MC Stan, Seedhe Maut and Ikka's live concert inside the Bigg Boss house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

File Photo

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s cozy moments during MC Stan, Seedhe Maut and Ikka’s concert, have grabbed attention. Netizens took to Twitter and expressed their anger as they feel Tina and Shalin spoiled MC Stan’s concert.

The first person wrote, “Aaj #MCStan ke show ke doraan #TinaDatta aur #ShalinBhanot ki jo acting chal rahi thii wo kyaa thaa matlab stupidity kuch zyada hee nhi fehlaa rhe hai yeh dono kis kis ko meri baat sahi lag rhi hai! Retweet for Meri baat sahi haii Like for bilkul sahi hai dono kardo!”

The second one said, “#ShreejitaDe sahi bol rahi thi #TinaDatta ko sirf ladko ka attention chahiye hota hai bapre 1 don pehle kitna kuch bolti hai #ShalinBhanot ko aur consert me hug aur itna close attention sicker.” The third person wrote, “So f***ing true itni gussa kabhi #ArchnaGautam pr ni aayi jitni aaj #ShalinBhanot aur #TinaDatta ki #overacting dekh kr aayi very cheap bro very #cheap #sidhemaut ka pura #Concert barbad krdiya #SajidKhan rocked #MCIEVE #MCStan #Ikka #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss #AsliFans.”

The fourth person wrote, “#TinaDatta & #ShalinBhanot just f***ed up the whole Vibe during #MCStan show. Btw he made my parents too fall in Rap song #MCStan Just loved no words to express Forever grateful #BiggBoss16.” Another said, “Yaha I’m trying to understand what #SeedheMaut #MCStan are singing Peechae ye #TinaDatta and #ShalinBhanot ki bakwas chal rahi hai. Yaar #Bigboss16 mute kar dia karo yaar inn logo ko please.”

During the concert, Tina confessed that she has fallen in love with Shalin, latter the latter removed his mic while talking to the actress. Seeing this, Bigg Boss got angry and stopped the concert for a while.  Bigg Boss said that despite several warnings, Tina and Shalin violate house rules and they speak in English. Later, Shalin went to the stage and said sorry to Bigg Boss. 

Read|Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan performs with rappers Ikka and Seedhe Maut, says 'Shalin-Tina pyaar mein hain'

 

