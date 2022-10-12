Bigg Boss 16: Netizens slam Shalin Bhanot for insulting doctor, say 'what does he think...'

File Photo

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot disrespected the doctor who came to see him inside the house. The actor told the doctor that he is ‘unqualified’ for him, and insulted him by saying ‘what have you done? MBBS?”

Netizens have reacted to his behaviour, they slammed the actor for insulting the doctor. One of the social media users wrote, “W**! The behaviour of #ShalinBhanot who gave him authority or right to ask about degree to a doctor By doing this he is disrespecting all doctors in this country Just throw this piece of sh** from the show SYCHO, PATHETIC.”

The second one said, “Shocked to see #ShalinBhanot Disrespecting a Doctor Openly on national television This behaviour has proved if the Domestic Violence case filed against him was real or fake He must be thrown out immediately otherwise he is going to be violent soon and HMs are in Danger.”

The third person commented, “Of course that MBBS guy isn't qualified to treat u, u psycho #ShalinBhanot! Send in an army of psychiatrists, clinical psychologists & a straitjacket. If all that fails, unleash #ArchanaGautam on him. Do din mein theek karegi! Like she often says: Maar maar ke mor bna doongi!”

The fourth one wrote, “Hope Salman Khan literally rips this guy apart this weekend ka vaar, dumb, irritating and the most egoistic man I’ve ever seen.”

The fifth person commented, “#ShalinBhanot openly Disrespecting a Doctor on national televison...... What does he thinks of himself??? In previous episode he gave lecture to #ShivThakre not to shout on any girl bt he can disrespect a doctor like this????”

On day 9, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot got into an argument after the latter said that the chicken is for him. The politician lost her cool after Shalin started shouting at her for the food.

Archana started yelling at the contestants who were supporting Shalin. She said ‘are you afraid of him, iske kutte (dogs) ho tum sab’. Hearing this, Nimrit Kaur shouted ‘hum kisi ke kutte nahi hai’. Archana stated she will cook chicken for everyone, even if it is for one person.