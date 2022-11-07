Bigg Boss 16: Netizens slam Priyanka Choudhary as she ruins Shalin Bhanot’s birthday surprise for Ankit Gupta

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

It is not wrong to say that Bigg Boss has never been a place for permanent friendships or enemies with equations changing every passing day & with every passing task.

However, it seems that Priyanka Choudhary holds grudges and it has become pretty evident. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan asked Priyanka to let Ankit speak. Even, her fellow contestants too have said the same on many occasions that Priyanka is Ankit's biggest weakness & mistake on the show.

Priyanka is actually evil. #ShalinBhanot wanted to give Ankit a surprise for his birthday and Priyanka took a decision for Ankit and told him “No”



THIS IS SO UPSETTING. How does Priyanka love Ankit lol she can’t see his happiness



Shalin is so precious #TeamShalin https://t.co/9kwpTaIrf2 — Katherine (@katherinewaldef) November 6, 2022

In one of the unseen clips, Shalin Bhanot can be seen planning a surprise for the birthday boy Ankit. He looks visibly excited for the same, however, when Priyanka got to know about his plans, she got angry with the actor. She ruined Shalin's plan and started bashing him.

For the initiated, Shalin and Priyanka got into a spat last week when the latter mocked Shalin's medical condition over his request for chicken. Like Shalin has confessed, he snaps out of the situation quite quickly & doesn't hold on to grudges. Therefore, he was planning a surprise for Ankit on his birthday without holding grudges.

Meanwhile, Abdu and Archana got into a verbal spat after former started pinpointing Priyanka for not doing her assigned duties properly. Later, Archana started asking Abdu why he is not telling Nimrit to do her duties properly. Abdu went to Shiv, Sajid and Nimrit and told them what Archana Said. Nimrit advised her to tell everyone that he is the captain of the house and that everyone should follow his orders.

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik faces wrath for favouring Nimrit Kaur, netizens say Archana Gautam 'exposed' his fake face

However, Abdu's behaviour didn’t go well with netizens who started calling him biased. They took to Twitter and slammed him for not assigning Nimrit duties. One of the they wrote, “ull support for #Archana for showing #Abdu and #Sajid their real place. One is behaving like an infant and the other the father of the house. Waiting for the day when someone can show @BeingSalmanKhan Khan his place, he is behaving like the grandfather.”