Bigg Boss 16: Netizens slam Abdu Rozik for stealing chocolates, say 'cute cute bolke sir par chadha rakha hai'

Abdu Rozik, who needs no introduction now, is one of the most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants. In the recent promo clip, the singer can be seen stealing chocolates. He looks adorable while stealing the chocolates.

Sharing the video, the official page of Colors TV wrote, “Abdu ki chocolate chori karne ki yeh cute koshish kya hogi kaamiyaab?” However, his act didn’t go well with the netizens who are criticizing him in the comment box. One of the trolls wrote, “Cute cute bolke sir pe chadha rkha hye koi or krta to hungama ho jata.”

The second one said, “Scripted show lgne lg gya kl jab ankit task de raha tha to vo kuch pd raha tha niche muh krke or jb Priyanka khopdi wale room m gyi nhi usse phle hi nimrit ko kaise pta chla ki vo pushup hi degi.” The third person commented, “Nikalo yrr ise bb house se.. sajid ka chamcha kuch ni kr rha.. 2 litre pani to is se piya ni gya biased bigg boss.” The fourth person mentioned, “Nikalo yeah cute nhi hai.” Another one said, “Abdu is doing nothing now. And now he is boring. Sorry but not interested in him at all and everything he did what sajid says and he is just a jamora . Eliminate him.”

One of the Bigg Boss fans said, “Ye ghr m kyu h iska v kuch opinion nhi h koi role nhi h phir v abhi tk ghr m pda h dikhta v nhi h.” The second one said, “Nikalo yrr ise bb house se.. sajid ka chamcha kuch ni kr rha.. 2 litre pani to is se piya ni gya biased bigg boss.”

Meanwhile, in the captaincy task, Bigg Boss gave a chance to the ex-captains Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik to become the captain again. The other contestants were asked to assign different tasks to the three contenders, while Sajid Khan was made the 'sanchaalak'.

However, Abdu refused to do the task and said no to Ankit who was giving him orders. Seeing Abdu refusing to do the tasks, Ankit came out of the skull saying that Sajid will keep protecting him and hence, there is no point to give him any tasks. Abdu was then declared the winner of his round. Later, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot picked Shiv as the captain over Abdu.

Reacting to the whole captaincy task, Bigg Boss 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia has shared her views on her Twitter account and wrote, "Abdu kept refusing the tasks & the whole game turned on Ankit about quitting will fully???? How ??? Bigg boss are u unwell ?? Pls get yourself checked!! Kya bakwaas hai @ColorsTV @justvoot".