Bigg Boss 16: Netizens react to Abdu Rozik's exit, say 'we miss you in number of ways'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik’s journey has come to an end, he will be seen taking an exit from Salman Khan’s show in the upcoming episode tonight. Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, MC Stan and others were seen getting emotional.

Not only housemates, but Bigg Boss fans are unable to digest the fact that Abdu will no longer be part of the reality show. The singer has been trending on social media ever since fans got to know that he has taken an exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Netizens took to Twitter and expressed their feelings.

One of them wrote, “Bro, tell him he was such an unexpected light, fresh of air n positive dose we all needed. Angel in human form!!! When he used to come on screen it was treat n beyond BB most of the times. plz give all the love to #AbduRozik. Such a sport he is!!!”

Dear @ColorsTV if you really want your future Bigg Boss to be a successful show, please don’t make a colors face your winner this year! Make a genuine common man win who deserves it #ShivThakare #MCStan #AbduRozik #ShiBdu #ShiBduStan — Fangirl of SidNaaz (@sidnaazdifan) January 14, 2023

I want this team to remain like this always in front of us, but it feels good to see them, in the history of Bigg Boss, for the first time, there is no such team MANDLI#MCStan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #ShivThakare #AbduRozik #NimritKaurAlhuwalia #SajidKhan pic.twitter.com/6e1HPE3GxG — Team Munawar x Stan (@Team_munawwar) January 14, 2023

Bro, tell him he was such a unexpected light, fresh of air n positive dose we all needed. Angel in human form!!! When he used to come on screen it was treat n beyond BB most of the times. plz give all the love to #AbduRozik . Such a sport he is!!! — Just me (@Justme26793073) January 14, 2023

Rona band hee nahee ho raha kal se. Mera aaloobhukhara, mera butterball, mera teddy bear, mera puchikoo....come back na Abdeyaaaa!! BB is zero without you!!

You've won hearts!! Real winner!! #AbduRozik #BiggBoss16 — BB King Abdu Rozik (@RealHeroAbdu) January 14, 2023

I think wild cards coming coz huge content makers #AbduRozik and #SajidKhan are out now.

Extension nahi hoga

Just boring bachane se #BB16 January 14, 2023

The second one said, “We miss you in ways that not even words can understand @Abdurozikartist we Love you without you #BB16 nothing.” The third one said, “Rona band hee nahee ho raha kal se. Mera aaloobhukhara, mera butterball, mera teddy bear, mera puchikoo....come back na Abdeyaaaa!! BB is zero without you!! You've won hearts!! Real winner.”

@Abdurozikartist

You won people's heart and that is the real win. Love you always and Good wishes for your future #AbduRozik #AbduRozik pic.twitter.com/AGlSt6Qjqo — Mannu (@itsmannu2416) January 14, 2023

Call it Mandali haters. As we alwys say Mandali is a fly. D bond of true friendship can b seen wen #AbduRozik leaving d house, a true friendship which Mandali share.. today Mandali won... #ShivThakre ur Mandali is d bond of a true friendship.. All u guys proved it today.. — Monica (@Monica64990498) January 14, 2023

The fourth person wrote, “Rona band hee nahee ho raha kal se. Mera aaloobhukhara, mera butterball, mera teddy bear, mera puchikoo....come back na Abdeyaaaa!! BB is zero without you!! You've won hearts!! Real winner.”

The fifth one said, “You won people's heart and that is the real win. Love you always and Good wishes for your future.” The sixth person wrote, “Abdu ko hi kyu out karty hain aur bh hain log yar why why why u fair.:” The seventh one said, “Call it Mandali haters. As we alwys say Mandali is a fly. D bond of true friendship can b seen wen #AbduRozik leaving d house, a true friendship which Mandali share.. today Mandali won... #ShivThakre ur Mandali is d bond of a true friendship.. All u guys proved it today..”

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare cries uncontrollably, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia break down after Abdu Rozik's exit