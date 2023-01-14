Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Netizens react to Abdu Rozik's exit, say 'we miss you in number of ways'

Not only Shiv Thakare but also Bigg Boss fans got emotional after they got to know Abdu Rozik will no longer be part of Salman Khan's show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik’s journey has come to an end, he will be seen taking an exit from Salman Khan’s show in the upcoming episode tonight. Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, MC Stan and others were seen getting emotional.

Not only housemates, but Bigg Boss fans are unable to digest the fact that Abdu will no longer be part of the reality show. The singer has been trending on social media ever since fans got to know that he has taken an exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Netizens took to Twitter and expressed their feelings.

One of them wrote, “Bro, tell him he was such an unexpected light, fresh of air n positive dose we all needed. Angel in human form!!! When he used to come on screen it was treat n beyond BB most of the times. plz give all the love to #AbduRozik. Such a sport he is!!!”

The second one said, “We miss you in ways that not even words can understand @Abdurozikartist we Love you without you #BB16 nothing.”  The third one said, “Rona band hee nahee ho raha kal se. Mera aaloobhukhara, mera butterball, mera teddy bear, mera puchikoo....come back na Abdeyaaaa!! BB is zero without you!! You've won hearts!! Real winner.”

The fourth person wrote, “Rona band hee nahee ho raha kal se. Mera aaloobhukhara, mera butterball, mera teddy bear, mera puchikoo....come back na Abdeyaaaa!! BB is zero without you!! You've won hearts!! Real winner.”

The fifth one said, “You won people's heart and that is the real win. Love you always and Good wishes for your future.”  The sixth person wrote, “Abdu ko hi kyu out karty hain aur bh hain log yar why why why u fair.:” The seventh one said, “Call it Mandali haters. As we alwys say Mandali is a fly. D bond of true friendship can b seen wen #AbduRozik leaving d house, a true friendship which Mandali share.. today Mandali won... #ShivThakre ur Mandali is d bond of a true friendship.. All u guys proved it today..”

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare cries uncontrollably, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia break down after Abdu Rozik's exit

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
