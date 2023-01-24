Bigg Boss 16: Netizens praise Shiv Thakare for his gesture towards Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, says 'dil jeet liya bhai ne'

Shiv Thakare in Bigg Boss 16

Shiv Thakare is among the strong contenders for Bigg Boss 16, and his fans expect him to win the Hindi season after the Marathi version. However, before the game's grand finale, Shiv did something that left his fans proud. In yesterday's episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was talking to MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Nimrit sat down with the other two, and she was wearing shorts. Nimrit was a bit uncomfortable, and Shiv was taking a walk nearby, and he noticed. Shiv came to them, took a small square pillow, and passed it to Nimrit. This gesture has won the internet, and his fans call him 'Rajey' and a 'true gentleman.'

Here's the video

TRUE GENTLEMAN SHIV THAKARE



Nimrit was wearing shorts, and when @ShivThakare9 noticed she was in an uncomfortable situation, he handed her a pillow so she could get comfortable.



Proud of you rajey#ShivThakare #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/O0PfTNscUi — (@ShivThakareTM) January 23, 2023

This particular moment stood out in the episode, and Thakare's fans are praising him for his humility. A user wrote, "Ek ye hai sanskari ladka, aur ek hai apni kachra Seth Jise khud ke kapde utarne mein maza ata hai ya yun kaho ke uska business hi yahi hai. Ghatiya logo ki pasand b ghatiya hi hai jo usko winner samajh rahe hai. Only ShivStanSum could be the winner, a well a good upbringing group (On one side we have this well-mannered boy, on the other side we have people who love to present themselves as joker. Bad people will have bad choices. Only ShivStanSum could be the winner, a well a good upbringing group)." Another user wrote, "I really appreciate this guy humne notice kiya (I really appreciate this guy, we noticed)." A fan wrote, "Shiv thakare is best player and real man winnar is shiv thakare." Dil jeet liya bhai ne (Brother has win my heart), claims another fan.

As far as the game is concerned, we have the top 8 contestants which include Shiv, Nimrit, MC Stan, Sumbul, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot.