Bigg Boss 16: Netizens laud Shalin Bhanot for hitting back at Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's bullying

As Bigg Boss 16 is reaching its end, the remaining few contestants are trying to milk every opportunity to attract 150 cameras towards them. This week, Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were captured harassing, bullying, and teasing Shalin Bhanot.

On multiple instances, Shalin felt traumatized by constant nagging of Tina and Priyanka. Even Archana joined the duo and ganged up against Shalin. Many of Shalin's fans wanted him to retaliate against Tina's absurd behaviour. Their wish will finally be granted, as today's episode will witness Tina getting fumed by Shalin's comeback.

In the episode, BB gives a task to housemates where contestants are asked to name someone who irritates them most. Nimrit conducts the task and asks Shalin to name the person. Bhanot calls Tina Datta the most irritating person in the show. He gives his reason for getting mentally disturbed by her and the other two girls. Bhanot justifies his claim by saying, "kaafi irritating cheezein karti hai woh (she does many irritating things)." After the task, Archana takes a jibe at Shalin, "Itna ghaiya insaan aaj tak nahi dekha." Tina shouts, "Yeh hai kaun? Iski problem kya hai?" Shalin hits back at her saying, "Nobody is her talking to you baby." A furious Datta lashes out on him, saying, "I'm not your f*****g babe, okay. Baby bolna hai toh gharwalon ko bolo (call baby to your family members)."

Earlier, Shalin told Shiv and MC that others start laughing when he sits near them. Meanwhile, the clip also shows Tina Datta laughing. Shalin also revealed that when he requested Priyanka to talk to him, she said, “sochungi (will think).” Sumbul and Nimirt can also be heard saying ‘Shalin has no one to talk to.’ Even netizens have come to his support, they took to Twitter and expressed their concerns. As far as nominations are concerned, Tina, Shalin, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka are for this week's eviction.