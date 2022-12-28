Bigg Boss 16: Netizens demand Archana Gautam's eviction after Shalin Bhanot breaks down

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot, in the latest promo video, can be seen demanding his voluntary exit from the show. He can also be throwing furniture inside the BB house and getting emotional during a spat involving Vikkas Manaktala, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

An argument in the kitchen between Vikkas and Archana turned into a physical fight with the two pushing each other and resulting in hot water being splashed on Priyanka. Shalin, who is their close friend, got emotional and started throwing the furniture and asked Bigg Boss to open the door.

Now, Netizens have also reacted to the promo and demanded Archana’s exit. One of them wrote, “Archana is doing s**t day by day and soundarya is looking more negative with her while not making her understand her mistakes, wake up soundarya don't lost the plot after coming this much far in the show.” The second one said, “Archana needs to be thrown out, she is not atball entertaining now, she is become disrespectful of 2nd chance & disgusting Soundarya is looking negative by supporting her in very bad things.”

The third one said, “She is Always crossing the limit but now tumhe problem is liy ho rhi hai ki " archana #priyanka ko target kr rhi isliy right na sir???" agr ye same chij dusre group k uper hota to mr. @TheRajivAdatia tume archana top3 me dikhai deti #ArchanaGautam is real ab na bologe wah dogle.” The fourth one said, “Archana ko nikalo bethamiz ladki h Dil kala h jara vi pasand nhi h yeh ladki na he iske aawaj Khali bhewajh bhokhte rahte.h.”

The fifth person tweeted, “#ArchanaGautam ke fans ke dimag bhi Archana ki taraha hi gnde hai gobar bhara hai bloody hell bola hai usko jo tumlog bulate ho wo yahan tweet karne ki zarurat nehi hai.”

The sixth one said, “Jo banda 12 week tak nah nikala usko #ArchanaGautam ek week me nikal di. Its not her fault that #BiggBoss given a power to housemates to remove someone who hasn't been interested in the game & frankly, they were quite fair this time for a change coz Ankit had least Interest.” (With inputs from IANS)

