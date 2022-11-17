Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Netizens call Sajid Khan 'worst contestant ever' for being biased and arrogant

Bigg Boss fans took to Twitter and slammed Sajid Khan for being so arrogant and biased. Some of them slammed him for smoking openly in the house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan has been making headlines ever since he stepped inside the controversial house. The filmmaker is now in news for the wrong reasons as netizens are really angry with him.

Bigg Boss fans took to Twitter and slammed Sajid Khan for being so arrogant and biased. Some of them also slammed him for smoking openly in Bigg Boss house and not being sorry for it. One of them wrote, “Pura boring h Sajid khan koi Game nahi h uska. Khali Ghar m kute kuti Pal rakhe h apneliye.” The second one said,  “What about his fake acting & fake cuteness in the BB house. He keep smoking outside & still #BiggBoss gave him Cigarettes. All the time most of the food goes to this pig. His active level same as pig. plz throw this molester out of #BiggBoss16.”

The third one said, “Sajid khan ka chamcha hai Bigg Boss aisa lagta hai Sajid Khan khud ek Bigg Boss hai uski sab uske favour mei hi hota hai.” The fourth one said, “#SajidKhan is definitely being protected and promoted by makers. His only contribution to the show is discussing the girlfriends of Abdu..... That discussion used to be entertaining earlier...not anymore.” 

The fourth person said, “SajidKhan was telling in an Arrogant tone that "Tujhe Gharpe rehna hae yaa nehi?? Toh phir mujse pange maat lenaa" he was openly giving Dhamki. No wonder he has so many Loyal Chamcha in this house”

The fifth one mentioned, “Worst contestant ever:: BiggBoss Because iss baar bigg boss khel rahe hai. Sajid Khan ko laake sabse badi galti kardi makers ne."

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Twitter users slam captain Sajid Khan for smoking openly, say 'hypocrisy ki bhi...'

For the unversed, for the first time in the history of the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan, the makers sealed the smoking room next to the garden area. This happened after Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and others were seen smoking openly in the garden. Bigg Boss punished the contestants for smoking outside.
Bigg Boss announced that he is now going to seal the smoking room.

"Aap jaise heroes ho toh villains ki zaroorat hi kya hai. Mubarak ho, Bigg Boss ke inihaas mein aap ki meherbani se, aaj hum iss show ko?(If one has heroes like you all, why do we need villains? Congratulations, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, we are going to...)," said Bigg Boss. However, Sajid Khan refused to apologise for it. He said, "I am not going to apologise".

The decision comes after repeated warnings to the housemates especially Sajid, asking them not to smoke a cigarette in the garden area.

 

