Bigg Boss 16: Netizens call Sajid Khan as 'bully,' lash out for abusive behaviour towards Gori Nagori

Sajid Khan's retaliation towards performer Gori Nagori is getting panned on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 07:42 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16

Sajid Khan is facing the brutality of furious netizens for his stint on Bigg Boss 16. The controversial filmmaker has again grabbed the attention of the internet, and that too for the wrong reasons. For the unversed, Khan and performer Gori Nagori are at loggerheads in the house. 

Till yesterday, Gori was sharing her room with MC Stan, Khan, and Shiv Thakare. As per BB rules, every room has been allotted a ration. A few days ago, Gori was caught sharing her room's ration with Saundarya Sharma, without asking other members. This left Sajid furious, and he schooled her. 

Sajid and Gori's fight is getting nastier with each passing day. Sajid is mocking, abusing, and questioning her morality and loyalty towards her friends. This behaviour is getting panned in the digital world, and netizens are tagging Khan as a 'Big Bully.' 

Check out the reactions

Previosuly, even Shiv got into an ugly argument with Gori over the latter's rude attitude. Shiv Thakare and Gori Nagori get into a heated argument over house chores. The so-called 'friends' group seems to be broken as Sajid, Shiv, Abdu Rozik, and MC Stan have ousted Gori from their group. Ever since then, Gori has been seen arguing with everyone. Shiv was also seen fighting with Gori as she is not working under Abdu's captaincy.

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik saves Nimrit Kaur, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare from nominations

Shiv tells Gori, "'Aap khali baithe ho lunch ke liye kuch saman chahiye toh lane dene bhi problem hai. Meine toh sab lake diya tha but unko aur kuch chahiye toh aap lake de sakte the fir bhi ek hi jagah pe baithe ho. Fukat ka khana kha rahe hai' (You are just sitting in one place. Getting things for lunch is also a problem for you. I also got it, but you are just sitting and not doing anything. You are just having food for free)."

As far as nominations are concerned, Gori Nagori, Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary, and Sumbul Toqueer Khan are been nominated for the eviction. 

