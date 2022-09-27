Bigg Boss 16: Naagin 3 fame Surbhi Jyoti breaks silence on rumours of her participating in Salman Khan's show

Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most talked about shows on Indian television, and the new season, Bigg Boss 16 is all set to start on October 1. With just a few days to go, the makers haven't revealed the names of contestants who will be locked inside the house, and thus, the guessing game is on among the netizens over which celebrities will participate in the upcoming season.

Among all the names that had cropped up on the potential list of participants for Bigg Boss 16, the one that generated the maximum curiousity was that of Surbhi Jyoti who played the lead character of Bela Sehgal aka Naagrani of Sheshnaag clan in the supernatural fiction series Naagin 3.

Now, Surbhi has broken her silence on all the rumours surrounding her participating in the show as she clarified that she isn't doing Salman Khan's show this year on her Twitter account. Taking to the micro-blogging platform on Tuesday, September 27, she wrote, "Let me tell you something, I AM NOT DOING BIG BOSS."

After starring in three Punjabi films namely Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, and Munde Patiala De, Surbhi made her Bollywood debut in the 2021 comedy film Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? in which she shared the screen with Jassie Gill, late Surekha Sikri, Vijay Raaz, Kaviraj Laique, Brijendra Kala and Atul Shrivastava.



For the unversed, Surbhi had gained immense fame after portraying the lead character in the Zee TV romantic drama show Qubool Hai which ran from 2012 to 2016. She played several characters namely Zoya Farooqui Ahmed Khan, Sanam Ahmed Khan Raza Ibrahim, Seher Sunehri Ahmed Khan, and Mahira Akhtar Raza Sheikh in the show.