Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faizu opens up on joining Salman Khan's show

Mr Faisu- Salman Khan

Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh is one of the most popular digital influencers. His popularity in the social world took him to great heights. Owing to his popularity, Faisal did a web series for ALT Balaji. Later he was seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and now he will be seen in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. It seems like Faisal has become a favourite to reality show makers, as there are rumours that he will also be seen in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16.

Recently, Mr Faisu was spotted at an event, and there he reacted to the rumours related to Bigg Boss 16. While speaking to the media Faisal said, "Aap log jaha jaha sochege, main waha pauch jaunga. Yeh aap logo ka pyaar and support hi hai. Inshallah, maine abhi Khatron Ke Khiladi kiya hai, uske baad ab main Jhalak kar raha hu. Ab dekhte hai Bigg Boss mein kya hota hai. Agar waha bhi jaana hua toh Inshallah waha par bhi chale jayenge."

READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu gets eliminated from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show

On Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Mr Faisu was seen with Jannat Zubair, and there were rumours of their link-up. Recently while speaking to Bollywood Life, Jannat talked refused to comment on her personal equation with Faisal and instead talked about her equation with all other contestants as she said, "I think everyone here is just uplifting others and have been motivating and cheering on others which I think is the best part of the show. Yes, we are all competing but are also cheering on each other."

Talking to Bombay Times, the social media influencer Mr Faisu refuted their dating rumours and said, "We have been friends for years and continue to be very good friends. We have done many projects together and will do many more. People assume that we are dating but that’s not true. Offscreen, we are great friends. I am single."