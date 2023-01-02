Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan, Seedhe Maut, Ikka burn the stage with their live performance, internet erupts

MC Stan, Seedhe Maut, and Ikka burned the stage when they performed together, fans have also reacted after watching their live performnce,

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan, Seedhe Maut, Ikka burn the stage with their live performance, internet erupts
Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, MC Stan performed live with popular rappers Seedhe Maut and Ikka inside the controversial house on the ocassion of new year. Ankit Singh Patial, popularly known as Ikka, sang his hit songs. 

The hip-hop musical duo Seedhe Maut, which comprises Siddhant Sharma with the stage name Calm and Abhijay Negi with the stage name Encore ABJ, also rocked the stage with their smash hits. Ever since the show telecasted, #MCStan, #SeedheMaut, #Ikka have been trending on social media. Fans loved their performance and have been praising it on social media.

One of them wrote, “yaha chaley hatti kuttey bhokte reh' koun bol rha tha boring show? asli rap fans k saath concert karna fhir pata chalega kaise fadte hai yeh log concert pe. #SeedheMaut #MCStan #smnation #dhh #terabhaiseedhemaut Mc Stan Making Dhh Win.” The second one said, “Now I am very clear. DHH ka hero hai #MCStan Representing Hip-hop in #BB16 Hip-hop ghar ghar me hai abhi. Can't wait for this song. Nanchaku #Seedhemaut #Ikka #MCStan trio in bigboss. MCStan for the Win man.”

The third one said, “#McStan what an epic episode - DHH in mainstream Recent fav track of #Ikka (woh) Amazinggggg and #SeedheMaut MC STAN MAKING DHH WIN.” The fourth person tweeted, “#McStan what an epic episode - DHH in mainstream Recent fav track of #Ikka (woh) Amazinggggg and #SeedheMaut MC STAN MAKING DHH WIN.”

The fifth person commented, “Basti ka launda celebrity bangela hai bhai Representing whole india on national and international level #BB16 winner should be an independent artist.” The sixth one said, “The way #Ikka, #SeedheMaut & #MCStan uplifting each other shows their unity in DHH.” The seventh person commented, “#MCStan along with #Ikka & #SeedheMaut were fire today. But what the hell was ShaTina doing yaar? It was like "Elaichi in Biriyani" #BiggBoss we want justice. They irritated our vibe. #BiggBoss #colorsTV.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu announces 4 percent DA hike as New Year gift for government employees
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.