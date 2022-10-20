Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan says Archana Gautam looks like 'Shinchan', politician says 'maarte maarte mor bana dungi'

File Photo

On Day 18, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and MC Stan got into a heated argument during a task. While having a verbal spat with Archana Gautam, MC Stan said the politician looks like 'Activa and Shinchan'.

Hearing this, Archana got angry and said, "maarte maarte mor bana dungi." It all started when they were waiting for their turns during the rationing task, however, MC Stan lost his cool when he saw other members who came late were standing in front.

When Archana said MC Stan that he is wrong, the rapper started arguing with her. Meanwhile, Soundarya Sharma blamed Shalin Bhanot for talking about her character and telling everyone that she kissed him on his cheek. In the previous episode, it was seen that Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma have an argument after Soundarya kissed Shalin on his cheek while they were working in a garden area.

Though Soundarya clarified that it was just for fun and nothing serious but Gautam asserted that he doesn`t like such jokes. On this, Soundarya got upset that why he is behaving in that manner. Now, she has blamed Shalin for using her name and saying useless things about her character.

She said in front of Gautam: "Who is he to talk about my character, to tell others about me and say that he will tear me apart. He is telling everyone that, `Soundarya kissed me, what he thinks about himself."

Read- Bigg Boss 16 Day 18 updates: Shalin Bhanot-Gautam Vig get into verbal duel after latter jokes with Sumbul Touqeer

"There was a context behind that kiss but he is not telling this to anyone rather he is saying as if I am after him. He don`t know anything about my life, my friends, who was my life partner," she added. (With inputs from IANS)