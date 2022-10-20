Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan says Archana Gautam looks like 'Shinchan', politician says 'maarte maarte mor bana dungi'

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam, MC Stan were seen having an argument with each other after former said that the rapper is wrong during task.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 06:21 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan says Archana Gautam looks like 'Shinchan', politician says 'maarte maarte mor bana dungi'
File Photo

On Day 18, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and MC Stan got into a heated argument during a task. While having a verbal spat with Archana Gautam, MC Stan said the politician looks like 'Activa and Shinchan'. 

Hearing this, Archana got angry and said, "maarte maarte mor bana dungi." It all started when they were waiting for their turns during the rationing task, however, MC Stan lost his cool when he saw other members who came late were standing in front. 

When Archana said MC Stan that he is wrong, the rapper started arguing with her. Meanwhile, Soundarya Sharma blamed Shalin Bhanot for talking about her character and telling everyone that she kissed him on his cheek. In the previous episode, it was seen that Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma have an argument after Soundarya kissed Shalin on his cheek while they were working in a garden area.

Though Soundarya clarified that it was just for fun and nothing serious but Gautam asserted that he doesn`t like such jokes. On this, Soundarya got upset that why he is behaving in that manner. Now, she has blamed Shalin for using her name and saying useless things about her character.

She said in front of Gautam: "Who is he to talk about my character, to tell others about me and say that he will tear me apart. He is telling everyone that, `Soundarya kissed me, what he thinks about himself."

Read- Bigg Boss 16 Day 18 updates: Shalin Bhanot-Gautam Vig get into verbal duel after latter jokes with Sumbul Touqeer

"There was a context behind that kiss but he is not telling this to anyone rather he is saying as if I am after him. He don`t know anything about my life, my friends, who was my life partner," she added. (With inputs from IANS)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Skincare: get a healthy and glowing skin at home
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
2022 Range Rover launched in India, check the images of the luxury SUV
In Pics: 20 quadrillion ants live on Earth, some amazing facts you might not have known
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 488 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.