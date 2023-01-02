Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan performs with rappers Ikka and Seedhe Maut, says 'Shalin-Tina pyaar mein hain'

Colors TV/Instagram

The first Bigg Boss 16 episode of 2023 proved to be a unique one in the show's history as for the first time ever, a rap show was organised inside the Bigg Boss house. MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi led the concert and rappers Ikka and Seedhe Maut came in as the guests to entertain the contestants and their fans who also came in to enjoy the show.

The rapper Ikka, whose real name is Ankit Singh Patial, sang his hit songs. The hip-hop musical duo Seedhe Maut, which comprises Siddhant Sharma with the stage name Calm and Abhijay Negi with the stage name Encore ABJ, also rocked the stage with their smash hits.

During his performance, MC Stan said, "Shalin-Tina pyaar mein hain (Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are in love)" as the two of them were seen dancing romantically with their arms around each other. Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia among others were also seen enjoying the rap concert.

Shekhar Suman, meanwhile, turned a chef for his segment Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman. The actor wished New Year to all the housemates and presented a special spoof song for them. He made varied dishes using different recipes, keeping in mind the contestants and their relationships in the house. He dedicated a special jalebi to Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, and the Abdu Gulla for Abdu Rozik.

Talking about this week's eviction, on December 31, Vikkas Manaktala, who had entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant earlier this month, became the fifth contestant to be eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show after Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, and Ankit Gupta.



