Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan almost slaps Archana Gautam after Sajid Khan provokes him

Archana Gautam asks MC Stan for the duty and they end up in a massive argument where things get nasty and both get abusive.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan almost slaps Archana Gautam after Sajid Khan provokes him
File Photo

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan`s fight with Archana Gautam will reach its peak as the rapper decides to slap her and make exit from the show. It all begins when Abdu Rozik becomes the house captain and Archana keeps poking everyone in the house for bathroom duty and ends up having a fight with Shiv Thakare.

Archana calls Shiv "phattu" while he tags her "kaam chor". Archana is then seen speaking to Abdu: "You are the captain, please be fair". Abdu tells her: "I checked everything, if you are feeling so bad then you go and clean the washroom."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Archana then asks MC Stan for the duty and they end up in a massive argument where things get nasty and both Archana and Stan get abusive and target each other`s parents. The fight takes an ugly turn, after which Stan locks himself in the bathroom.

Shiv tries to pacify him but he gets instigated again when Sajid said: "Ja laafa mar ke aa," Stan decides to slap Archana but Shiv stops him from doing that. Bigg Boss then calls everyone outside and schools Archana and MC Stan.

The voice of Bigg Boss says: "If you want to show such a weak personality and negative side then I will also make sure your fans see all of this." (With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
In Pics: Nia Sharma burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Vande Bharat Express: Howrah-NJP train attacked with stones in Bengal again
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.