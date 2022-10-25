Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh supports MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s participation, says ‘everyone deserves second chance’

File Photo

On Monday, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Manya Singh, who was nominated along with Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot, got evicted from Salman Khan’s show. In a recent interview, the former Miss India runner-up called the elimination unfair’.

While speaking to Indianexpress.com, Manya said that ‘I am not a regular face’ and has no ‘strong connection' with the fans. She said, “Being nominated with them backfired for me as I still don’t have such a strong connection with fans. I knew I may not get a lot of votes as people still don’t know me well. Also, I am not a regular face like Sumbul and Shalin so I was prepared that I will be the one getting eliminated.”

Manya stated that she was honest and had a clear stand with an opinion. For the unversed, during the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Manya was the only contestant who supported Gori after Karan Johar bashed her. While talking about the couples inside the house, he stated, “None of them have a single opinion and are still inside the house. All that they have is a story,” and called them fake.

“I was shamed for my look and background. They said I came from the gutter and did not deserve the title. You can’t expect me to be kind to them. Also, if people will question my profession, I will answer them in the same manner. I wonder why people didn’t see how I was treated. And if someone has followed the show, they would know I was being so real. I never used my title or acted arrogant about it,” Manya said.

While talking about her MeToo accused Sajid Khan and the ongoing debates on his participation in Bigg Boss 16, the actress said, “Since I just exited the game, I really don’t know about the discussion and debate around him. But I do feel that everyone deserves a second chance in life, and he is living that in the show.”