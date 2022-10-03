Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh gets brutally trolled for playing 'victim card', netizens say ' abhi se ye bandi...'

Credit: Basti ki Hasti/Twitter

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Manya Singh, Miss India 2020 runner-up, has been trolled for ‘playing victim car’ inside BB house. Ever since Manya stepped inside BB's house, she has been talking about her family and her struggles.

In a viral video, Manya can be heard telling Sumbul Touqeer that her father can’t watch the show as they don’t have a tv at home. Hearing this, Sumbul says he can watch on phone. To former Miss, India runner-up replied ‘he is in the village, he can’t.’ Earlier, when Salman Khan introduced her on the stage, she revealed that e father is an auto driver and he lives in Mumbai.

#Gareebi card everywhere .



She can finance dresses, make up for herself but papa ko Phone/Tv le k nahi de sakti?#ManyaSingh #BiggBoss16 ▪︎ #BB16 pic.twitter.com/hz0fk6cgEF — Basti Ki Hasti (@BastiKiHasti) October 3, 2022

This video didn’t go well with the netizens who slammed Manya for playing the victim card. One of them wrote, “She's talking about her village house and is father is in village tum log kitna fake narrative set Karte hai just to hype famous faces. Good going to on !.” The second one said, “First of all she said on premiere her father is in Mumbai And in village people also have TV And also people can watch from phone Ye garibi card khel rahi h.”

The third one said, “Uske papa abhi gaw me hai waha tv nahi hai ye keh rahi hai wo or phone pe episodes dekna har kisi ko nahi aata.” The fourth person commented, “But she said to Salman Khan that her father drives auto in Mumbai so how come he is in a village? Lol” The fifth person said, “Fake narratives banvana chalu ho gaya abhi se hi Yeh bandi #ManyaSingh kaafi strong bandi hai. Kaafi aage jayegi. Uske words ko twisted karke dikhana toh koi tum logon se sikhe.”

For the uvered, in February, Uttar Pradesh's Manya Singh's life changed completely after she was announced as the first runner-up at the Miss India 2020 beauty pageant judged by Falguni Shane Peacock, Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh and Pulkit Samrat.

The jury unanimously decided to crown Manasa Varanasi as Miss India World 2020, while Manika Sheokand became Miss Grand India 2020 and Manya Singh went on to become Miss India 2020 runner-up.