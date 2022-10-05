Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Kili Paul enters Salman Khan's show, dances to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast

As Kili Paul enters the Bigg Boss 16 house, Bigg Boss greets him and the other members clap enthusiastically.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

Colors/Insatgram

The first visitor of the season will be welcomed at Bigg Boss 16 soon. Kili Paul, a social media influencer from Tanzania, is the newest star to join the show.  Although the news about it has already circulated in the public, the channel's official Instagram account nonetheless posted a promo of it. Kili Paul can be seen making a grand entrance into the Bigg Boss 16 house in the video. As he enters the house, Bigg Boss greets him and the other members clap enthusiastically.  

He enters the house by dancing to the tune tu cheez badi hai mast mast. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Previously a report in India Today stated, “ Internet sensation Kili Paul, who is currently in India, will enter the Bigg Boss house for a special segment. There will be a task between Adbu Rozil and MC Stan. Kili will enter the house to kick-start the task. He will be seen dancing and making reels in the BB 16 house.” 

Earlier, Kili Paul, who often breaks the internet with his video lip-syncing to popular Indian songs, was attacked with a knife and beaten with sticks by some unknown men. 

READ: Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik, internet sensation Kili Paul enters Salman Khan's show

The internet sensation had shared a video on his Instagram stories in which he was seen lying on a bed with a stretcher with a bandage on his thumb and injuries on his legs. Below the video, he had written, "People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me." 

In another Instagram Story, he had shared details about the incident as he wrote, "I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself my right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches and I was beaten by sticks and clubs but thank god I defend myself after beating two people they run away but I was already injured pray for me." 

