Bigg Boss 16: 'Kashmera shakal dekh apni' trends on Twitter after she praises Sajid Khan

Kashmera Shah 'Shakal Dekh Apni’ started trending after she praised Sajid Khan who was the last contestant to enter Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

Credit: Sajid Khan-Kashmera Shah/Instagram

On Saturday, Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 16 premiered on national television. Celebs including Tina Datta, Rapper MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer, Maya Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De and Sajid Khan entered the show.

Sajid was the last contestant to enter Bigg Boss 16 house. For the unversed, it was the filmmaker’s first public appearance after he was accused of sexual harassment in 2018 during the MeToo movement in India. After his arrival, Kashmera Shah took to social media and supported the director. She wrote, “Just saw #BiggBoss on @justvoot and must say I loved the lineup. There are a few early favorites but I have to admit that #SajidKhan s candid honesty touched my heart waiting to see him more good advice by sister #farahkhan @ColorsTV ##BB16,” on Twitter.

However, her tweet didn’t go well with the viewers who dug out her old video from Bigg Boss 15 where she thrashed Karan Kundrra for his behaviour towards girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. In the video, she can be seen saying, “Shakal dekhi hai (Have you ever seen your face).” This video is going viral on social media, and ‘Kashmera Shakal Dekh Apni’ started trending on Twitter.

Resharing the video, one of the social media users wrote, “Fake feminist, U are a disgusting woman because of u Karan was so affected,” the second person tweeted, “Ok on a serious the purpose of trend is to show the hypocrisy when she said someone about feminism inside the show last year but now openly supporting a person being accused for molestation by 9+ women .. like seriously why such double takes ???”

The third person mentioned, “Women like Kashmera Shah are a stigma in the name of women. This is the woman who becomes a feminist for her own benefit. They don't care about the welfare of women. For the money, they can even praise a man who is held of 9 #Metoo allegations.”

For those who are unaware, Indian models and celebrities started the #MeToo movement in 2018, and many women have since come forward to discuss their experiences with sexual harassment. Bollywood actor and director Sajid Khan was one of the individuals whose names stunned the nation. Jiah Khan, Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra, and writer Karishma Upadhyay are among the women who have accused director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct.

 

