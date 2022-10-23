Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar schools Gori Nagori after she gets into ugly fight with Archana Gautam

Gori Nagori is questioned by Karan Johar about her improper behaviour after getting into a heated argument with Archana.

Once again, Bigg Boss 16 delivered a fun episode. Karan Johar took over as the episode's host this time around in place of Salman Khan. The brutal fight between Gori Nagori and Archana Gautam, in which Gori blackmailed Bigg Boss, was the episode's standout moment.

Gori began openly breaking all the rules and taking items from the captain's room.

The contestants' protest against Archana, the newly elected captain, continues. Despite Archana's reaction, Gori Nagori forcefully snatched her Dragonfruit.

Gori Nagori is questioned by Karan Johar about her improper behaviour after getting into a heated argument with Archana.

Gori is reprimanded for insulting "Bigg Boss," and the presenter asks everyone in the house whether Gori's provocations were done with the goal to hurt. Except for Manya, everyone nods in agreement. Karan then asks Gori if she wants to stay or go. Gori continues by apologising to Bigg Boss and taking responsibility for her error. Karan concludes the conversation by advising everyone to abide by and remember the Bigg Boss house rules.

Karan Johar initiated a fun task in the house. Karan asked the famous duos of the house to perform songs from his films. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta performed on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were instructed to recreate the heartbreaker song Channa Mereya. Unlike the original source, the duo changed the meaning of the song through their chemistry. Karan asked them why they change the essence of the song. The song emotes incomplete love, but they turned it into a romantic track. So, Ankit came forward and said, "yeh kahani puri ho sakti hai." Everyone clapped, and Priyanka blushed.

Speaking of nominations, Manya Singh, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumbul Toqueer are nominated for this week's eviction.