Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar schools Gori Nagori after she gets into ugly fight with Archana Gautam

Headlines

Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shot dead at campaign event

Sushmita Sen pens emotional note as daughter Renee sings Mahamrityunjaya Mantra in Taali trailer

9 killed in rain incidents in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami raises alarm among district magistrates, know key updates

Pankaj Tripathi expresses his disappointment with Censor Board's A-rating for OMG 2: 'Afsoos sirf itna hai ki...'

CAT 2023 Registration: Know how to apply, last date, application fee and other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 782 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 10

Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio shot dead at campaign event

Manipur violence case: 'Politicising those events is shameful', Amit Shah slams opposition, appeals for peace

Weight loss tips: Low carb vegetables to shed belly fat

Indian spices you must add to your daily diet

Motivational quotes by BTS’ Jungkook, RM

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Sushmita Sen pens emotional note as daughter Renee sings Mahamrityunjaya Mantra in Taali trailer

Pankaj Tripathi expresses his disappointment with Censor Board's A-rating for OMG 2: 'Afsoos sirf itna hai ki...'

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar schools Gori Nagori after she gets into ugly fight with Archana Gautam

Gori Nagori is questioned by Karan Johar about her improper behaviour after getting into a heated argument with Archana.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 02:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Once again, Bigg Boss 16 delivered a fun episode. Karan Johar took over as the episode's host this time around in place of Salman Khan. The brutal fight between Gori Nagori and Archana Gautam, in which Gori blackmailed Bigg Boss, was the episode's standout moment. 

Gori began openly breaking all the rules and taking items from the captain's room. 

The contestants' protest against Archana, the newly elected captain, continues. Despite Archana's reaction, Gori Nagori forcefully snatched her Dragonfruit. 

Gori Nagori is questioned by Karan Johar about her improper behaviour after getting into a heated argument with Archana. 

Gori is reprimanded for insulting "Bigg Boss," and the presenter asks everyone in the house whether Gori's provocations were done with the goal to hurt. Except for Manya, everyone nods in agreement. Karan then asks Gori if she wants to stay or go. Gori continues by apologising to Bigg Boss and taking responsibility for her error. Karan concludes the conversation by advising everyone to abide by and remember the Bigg Boss house rules. 

Karan Johar initiated a fun task in the house. Karan asked the famous duos of the house to perform songs from his films. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta performed on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were instructed to recreate the heartbreaker song Channa Mereya. Unlike the original source, the duo changed the meaning of the song through their chemistry. Karan asked them why they change the essence of the song. The song emotes incomplete love, but they turned it into a romantic track. So, Ankit came forward and said, "yeh kahani puri ho sakti hai." Everyone clapped, and Priyanka blushed.   

Also read: Salman Khan's manager shares actor's health update, reveals when Tiger 3 star will resume shooting Bigg Boss 16

Speaking of nominations, Manya Singh, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumbul Toqueer are nominated for this week's eviction.  

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Chilling video: Fearless man gives head bath to venomous cobras in viral footage, watch

Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest price’ of Rs 6,749 in Flipkart sale, over Rs 73,000 discount

Rajasthan government bans people accused of sex crimes from government jobs, CM

Suryakumar Yadav becomes fastest Indian to hit 100 sixes in T20Is, surpasses Rohit Sharma's record

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE