Bigg Boss 16: Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala says she feels 'angry' when Abdu Rozik is treated like a child

Shefali Jariwala-Abdu Rozik/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala, an Indian actress and model, gained nationwide fame after she appeared in the music video Kaanta Laga in 2002. The track was the remixed version of the original song Bangle Ke Peechhe from the 1972 film Samadhi and was featured on veteran actress Asha Parekh.

The actress came into the limelight once again when she walked in as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 13 on day 36 and survived till ninety days before she was eliminated based on the audience votes. In a recent interview, she said that Abdu Rozik is her favourite among all the contestants in Bigg Boss 16, but she gets 'very angry' when he is treated like a child inside the house.

Speaking to News 18, Shefali said, "I saw a few episodes and I think Abdu (Rozik) is really, really cute and I say that by looking at him as a grown-up. What I like the best about him is that he’s a part of a Hindi show and has so much to contribute and is actively involved in everything that’s happening in the house despite not knowing the language. Hats off to him for that! He’s my absolute favourite contestant. The only person I see playing the game is him. Others are either just crying or fighting."

She added, "I feel very angry when I see people hugging and kissing him and treating him like a child. Poor thing! I want to tell everyone to not look at him as a short person but as a human being. I believe he’s a 19-year-old. Would anyone of us like it if people keep pulling us, hugging us and carrying us around? I wouldn’t."



Apart from Abdu Rozik, the other contestants participating in Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Gautam Singh Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori, Ankit Gupta, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, and Archana Gautam. Sreejita De has been the only one who has been evicted, as of now.