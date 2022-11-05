Bigg Boss 16: Janhvi Kapoor mimics Abdu Rozik, dances with Gori Nagori on Nadiyon Paar

Janhvi Kapoor in Bigg Boss 16/Colors TV Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his recently released film Mili which hit the theatres this Friday. The survival drama is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen which starred Anna Ben in the leading role. Apart from Janhvi, the Hindi remake also stars Sunny Kaushal, Sanjay Suri, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.

The Dhadak actress and the Shiddat actor came to Bigg Boss 16 on the Friday episode on November 4 to promote their film. In the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan asked Janhvi to make reels on the audio clips that he will be playing from the reality show.

Abdu's voice was heard in the audio saying, "Bahut mazza, bahut mazza hai, bahut mazza, God is the best seeing everthing" and then Janhvi was seen dancing while lip-syncing to the clip. After that, an audio clip was played featuring Archana Gautam and MC Stan, where the two were heard fighting with each other. Then, Janhvi and Sunny recreated that fight in front of Salman.



When the two stars went inside the Bigg Boss house, Janhvi said that she has watched multiple videos of Gori dancing and had decided before entering the house that she would shake a leg with her. The two of them were seen dancing to the remixed version of Nadiyon Paar from Janhvi's horror-comedy Roohi which came last year.

Talking about Roohi, it is being said that the actress will be making a cameo appearance in Bhediya joining the three horror comedies bankrolled by Maddock Films and hence creating Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Shraddha Kapoor has already made a cameo appearance in the song Thumkeshwari from the upcoming Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer. Varun as Bhediya, Shraddha as Stree, and Janhvi as Roohi will make for a crackling chemistry on the big screen.