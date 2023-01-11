Bigg Boss 16: It will be Tina Datta's mother vs Shalin Bhanot's mother, new promo hints at major drama

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot

The family weekend on Bigg Boss 16 has brought some pleasant moments, and happiness into the Bigg Boss house. After Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare, Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father Brigadier Bhupinder Singh, MC Stan's mother have entered the house.

They all spread the much-required positive vibes into the house. But soon, the positivity will turn into tension. Pleasantness will wander away as Tina Datta's mother Madhumita Datta and Shalin Bhanot's mother Sunita Bhanot enter the house. As soon as Madhumita walks inside, Shalin looks uncomfortable, and he ignores speaking to Sr Datta.

Even Tina's mother shows little-to-no interest in speaking to Shalin. Later, Shalin's mother enters, and she calms her son by giving her a tight hug. Even Sunita ignores Tina and her mother. The Uttaran actress advises her mother not to create unnecessary drama, and Madhumita shuts her down saying, "Mein teri maa hoon, tu meri maa nahi hai (I'm your mom, you are not my mom)." Finally, Sunita meets Tina, and the former taunts her saying, "Tumhari Aankhein itna bolti hai, koshish karna kahi galat na bole (Your eyes speak so much, just be careful not to say anything wrong with it)."

Watch the interesting promo

Tina and Shalin's mother are at loggerheads since the start of the season. Although Sunita had no issue with Shalin-Tina's friendship, Madhumita isn't convinced about their relationship. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold, once they both will come face-to-face. Even Tina mutters that other housemates are waiting for the drama to unfold. Other contestants are pretty sure that the seniors will have a verbal spat in the house. As far as nominations are concerned, Nimrit, MC Stan, Sreejita De and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are nominated for the eviction.

