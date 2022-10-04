Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik, internet sensation Kili Paul to enter Salman Khan's show?

Credit: Kili Paul/Instagram

Bigg Boss is one of India’s most popular reality shows, each and every contestant of the show gets the limelight. On October 1, the 16th season of Salman Khan’s show got premiered on national television.

Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Manya Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary and others entered Salman Khan’s show and are giving tough competition to each other. As per the media report, internet sensation Kili Paul will enter Bigg Boss 16 house for a speacial purpose. As per the India Today source, “ Internet sensation Kili Paul, who is currently in India, will enter the Bigg Boss house for a special segment. There will be a task between Adbu Rozil and MC Stan. Kili will enter the house to kick-start the task. He will be seen dancing and making reels in the BB 16 house.”

Before Abdu Rozik entered BB 16 house, he was seen grooving to Salman Khan’s iconic song ‘ Oh Oh Jaane Jaana’. Earlier, Kili Paul, who often breaks the internet with his video lip-syncing to popular Indian songs, was attacked with a knife and beaten with sticks by some unknown men.

The internet sensation had shared a video on his Instagram stories in which he was seen lying on a bed with a stretcher with a bandage on his thumb and injuries on his legs. Below the video, he had written, "People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me."

In another Instagram Story, he had shared details about the incident as he wrote, "I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself my right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches and I was beaten by sticks and clubs but thank god I defend myself after beating two people they run away but I was already injured pray for me."

The video that Kili had shared on his Instagram Stories is now available on his YouTube channel. Netizens poured in their love for him in the comments section and wished for his speedy recovery. One YouTube user wrote, "All my prayers are with you. God bless. When people start being jealous of you that means you are very famous. Stay positive you'll get even higher". Another commented, "Hello Kili paul, be strong and hope that you recover soon, praying to god for your recovery. Take care and we are waiting to watch your smiling face again so be strong and be positive."