Bigg Boss 16: Housefull director Sajid Khan to enter Salman Khan's show?

Sajid Khan-Bigg Boss 16

Every year Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss attract eyeballs right from the season's new promo. Several media reports also predict, assume, or report different names of popular, controversial celebrities for the show. Similarly, there is a name of a director that is been widely discussed and reported as one of the contestants for Bigg Boss 16.

As per the report of News18, the makers are trying to get Heyy Babyy and Housefull director, Sajid Khan on board for the upcoming season. The report further says that makers are planning to spice up the concept by bringing some unusual people together, and Khan can be a valuable addition to the season.

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan says there will be no rules this season, netizens joke 'har saal hote hain kya'

If Sajid makes it as one of the final contestants, then we can expect him to open up and discuss the MeToo allegations against him on the show. In 2018, actress Saloni Chopra and a journalist accused Sajid Khan of harassing them. Even, Ungli fame actress Rachel White has accused the filmmaker of sexual misconduct and shared her ordeal on Twitter. Rachel commented on Saloni's tweet writing, "I believe you @redheadchopra.." and went on to share what she had to go through in a series of tweets thereafter.

After giving debacles like Himmatwala and Humshakals, Sajid Khan was supposed to make his comeback with Housefull 4. However, due to the allegations, Sajid was asked to step down from the project and director duo Sajid-Farhad took over the film.

Now, Sajid is ready to mark his return to films with the upcoming comedy film 100%. The film stars an ensemble cast, including, John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Nora Fatehi. Reportedly, other names that can be a part of the Bigg Boss 16 are Karan Patel, Faisal Khan, and Munawar Faruqui. Even social media sensations Just Sul and Abdu Rozik can be a part of the show. Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1.