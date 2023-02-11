Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare bags Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Here's what we know

Rohit Shetty KKK-Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 will have its grand finale on Sunday, February 12, and one of the finalists has already bagged another reality show. Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 winner and current season's fan favourite Shiv Thakare has impressed Rohit Shetty with his daredevilry, and he has been selected for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

As per the information provided by The Khabri, Shiv Thakare is the first confirmed contestant for the upcoming stunt-based reality show. The Khabri broke the news on his Twitter handle, and tweeted, "Breaking #BiggBoss16. #RohitShetty announced #ShivThakare as first contestant of #KhatronKeKhiladi13."

Here's the tweet

In Friday's episode, Rohit made a smashing entry and disclosed his motive for entering the house. Rohit stated that he will choose one of the contestants for his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In Saturday's episode, Rohit Shetty turns the garden area into his playground. Rohit tests every contestant with his stunts. MC Stan tries to perform an underwater stunt in the swimming pool, but he fails. Similarly, Archana Gautam gets electrocuted while crossing through a room dodging laser beams. If Shiv bags Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, this would be Thakare's third reality show after Roadies Rising and Bigg Boss 16.

Recently, Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan predicted that history will be repeated as a woman would be lifting the trophy. On Twitter, Priyanka shared that she has a gut feeling about Priyanka being the winner of the season. She wrote, "Gut feeling, Priyanka will win #bb16" The 16th season is considered to be one of the most popular seasons of the show, and owing to its popularity, the show was extended for four weeks.