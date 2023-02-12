Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: From Priyanka to Shiv, here's how much amount finalists are earning, who is the highest paid?

Bigg Boss 16 finalists

The grand finale of Salman Khan’s superhit reality show Bigg Boss 16 is set to take place today (February 12). The five finalists of the ‘baap‘ of all reality shows are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare. Before one of these finalists walk away with the glittering Bigg Boss trophy let’s take a look at amount which they were paid to be a part of the Bigg Boss house.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Udaariyaan actress Priyanka reportedly charged Rs 5 lakh every week as fee for her stint in the house. Priyanka is considered by many as the favorite to win the Bigg Boss 16 trophy.

Shalin Bhanot

TV actor Shalin Bhanot reportedly earned Rs 4 to 5 lakh per week to be in the house.

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam, who became famous for her behavior on the show, is paid Rs 3 lakh per week.

MC Stan

According to reports, popular rapper MC Stan is paid Rs 7 lakh per week. It was recently reported that Stan has decided to increase his fees after the show makers decided to extend the show.

Shiv Thakare

Considered as one of the favourites to win the Bigg Boss trophy, reality show star Shiv Thakare is paid Rs 5 lakh per week for his stint in the controversial house.