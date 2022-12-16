Bigg Boss 16: Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani turn RJs for Salman Khan's show

File Photo

On Friday, Bigg Boss 16 fans will see Dabangg host Salman Khan welcoming Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani on the stage. In the promo shared by Colors TV, they can be seen grooving to the energetic track Bijli from their upcoming movie and setting the tone for an entertaining episode filled with masti, music, and dance.

The highlight of the night is when megastar Salman Khan poses a hypothetical challenge to Kiara and Vicky, who are tasked with improvising a dance routine that they're performing on a terrace and suddenly Vicky's wife walks in on them. Soon after, Vicky and Kiara turn into RJs for BB Radio with the mission to entertain the audience along with the contestants of the show. The duo plays 'Ye Ladki Pagal Hain' and asks MC Stan to whom he would like to dedicate the song.

Without a moment's delay, the rapper dedicates it to Archana Gautam. The RJs of the night then invite Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta to raise the roof by dancing to Mann Bhareya and Shiv Thakare is asked to dance with all the girls of the house on Meri Shirt Bhi Sexy. With the tide of entertainment at its strongest, it would be interesting to watch out for the shockers of the ‘vaar’.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif post unseen photos, pen special notes to celebrate first wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, on Nimrit's birthday, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik thought of ways to make it memorable for her. Sajid suggested that Abdu goes topless and they will scribble messages on his bare body for Nimrit.

However, Sajid and Sumbul scribbled 'I love tatti' (I love s**t) on his back, which he did not understand the meaning of. While Abdu was cooperative and participated in the prank with good faith, netizens were furious at how his friends slyly pranked him inside the house. Abdu's management has now issued the below statement in light of this episode.

Efgeny Gabov of IFCM states: "The IFCM team feels saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness."

Abdu cannot read or write in any other language, said the statement. "We are deeply disheartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of them. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants."

It further read, "He is trying to establish a career for himself in India and not become a target of unsolicited humor and mockery on national television. It is indeed questionable that nobody has bothered to apologize to him or give him an explanation thus far but instead everyone has chosen to participate in this bullying and public ridicule. We hope that the makers of the reality show express some discerning precaution whilst publicising such morally incorrect footage and take legitimate action against those responsible for these insensitive and socially irresponsible acts."