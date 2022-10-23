Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori should have been eliminated instead of Sreejita, says Rajiv Adatia

File Photo

Voot is all set to bring the Bigg Boss living room to life with a twist this season with the launch of Bigg Buzz with a completely new format. The show will showcase a fictional family interacting, and playing games with the evicted and previous season's BB contestants. Bigg Boss contestants, giving the audience unfiltered opinions and an exclusive scoop of Bigg Boss with adorable characters.

This week's special guest is the all-rounder entertainer Rajiv Adatia. On the show he was asked who he thinks should have been eliminated, and without any hesitation he replied Gori. He said that Gori is not doing much and sreejita has more potential and she could have unfolded herself more in the coming days as she said so much about doing action post-elimination.

He also added, “I think this week Manya will get eliminated as she's not involved in most of the fights and the major happenings. The rest of the other contestants who are nominated are stronger than her." Meanwhile, during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar slammed Gori for her behaviour with Archana. The filmmaker talked about fight between Gori Nagori and Archana Gautam, in which Gori blackmailed Bigg Boss.

Gori began openly breaking all the rules and taking items from the captain's room. The contestants' protest against Archana, the newly elected captain, continues. Despite Archana's reaction, Gori Nagori forcefully snatched her Dragonfruit.

Last year, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani filmmaker hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, the digital-only version of Bigg Boss which was only streamed on Voot and wasn't telecast on Colors TV. Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehjpal entered the main house from Bigg Boss OTT. The second season was supposed to premiere before the new season of Bigg Boss 16, but it was reportedly cancelled by the makers as the first season didn't perform well, as per their expectations.

Bigg Boss 16 features popular celebrities namely Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, and Gori Nagori. Sreejita De has been the only one who has been evicted from the show till yet.