Bigg Boss 16 gets extension till February 2023, Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap to enter Salman Khan's show

Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 will have two major surprises ahead for their viewers. After Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala's wildcard entry, there will be a third person who is expected to enter the house, to make things spicier. If sources are to be believed then Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap is all set to become 3rd wildcard entry.

As per the information provided by Bigg Boss Tak, Shiv's ex, Veena will soon make her entry into the house, and this will certainly challenge the former's gameplay. Till now, Shiv has shown an exceptional game, but it will be interesting to see how will he react if Veena participates in the show.

Here's the tweet

BREAKING!! Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap has approached to enter #BiggBoss16 as Wild Card Contestant



As per India Forums, Veena is thinking about the offer and is all set to give it a thumbs up. When they tried reaching out to Veena, she decided to give no comments. — #BiggBoss_Tak(@BiggBoss_Tak) December 7, 2022

We have another piece of news that you will find interesting. The 16th season of the show is getting an extension. Earlier, the show was expected to end in January. But, as per the info by The Khabri, Bigg Boss 16 has got extended till February.

Here's the news

BREAKING: #BiggBoss16 got an extension of 1 month.



Finale of this season has supposed to happen on JAN 15 but now the finale of this season is going to happen between 15 feb - 28 feb (on any date)#BB16 #BiggBoss December 8, 2022

A few days back, Shiv mentioned his ex on the show. Shiva and Veena met during Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, and their chemistry got applauded among fans. He said, "Humara breakup hua tha 7 mahine pehle, par hum move on nahi hue. woh kaam mein busy hogayi par move on nahi hue." He further added that he will never fall for someone in the reality show, "Maine apne aap ko promise kiya tha joh kuch pehle reality show mein hua woh aage nahi hoga."

Shiv went on to discuss about Veena with Sajid, Tina and added, "Poora Maharashtra mein mera naam lenge toh uska naam pata hai. Uska naam lenge toh mera pata hai. Itne romantic cheezein ki thi humne uss ghar mein. Main bodybuilder hoon mujhe mere body par tattoos pasand nahi, par maine task ke beech mein uska naam tattoo karwaya tha."