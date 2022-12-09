Search icon
Bigg Boss 16 gets extension till February 2023, Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap to enter Salman Khan's show

Here are two interesting pieces of news, that will leave die-hard BB fans excited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 08:16 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16 will have two major surprises ahead for their viewers. After Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala's wildcard entry, there will be a third person who is expected to enter the house, to make things spicier. If sources are to be believed then Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap is all set to become 3rd wildcard entry. 

As per the information provided by Bigg Boss Tak, Shiv's ex, Veena will soon make her entry into the house, and this will certainly challenge the former's gameplay. Till now, Shiv has shown an exceptional game, but it will be interesting to see how will he react if Veena participates in the show. 

We have another piece of news that you will find interesting. The 16th season of the show is getting an extension. Earlier, the show was expected to end in January. But, as per the info by The Khabri, Bigg Boss 16 has got extended till February. 

A few days back, Shiv mentioned his ex on the show. Shiva and Veena met during Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, and their chemistry got applauded among fans. He said, "Humara breakup hua tha 7 mahine pehle, par hum move on nahi hue. woh kaam mein busy hogayi par move on nahi hue." He further added that he will never fall for someone in the reality show, "Maine apne aap ko promise kiya tha joh kuch pehle reality show mein hua woh aage nahi hoga."  

Shiv went on to discuss about Veena with Sajid, Tina and added, "Poora Maharashtra mein mera naam lenge toh uska naam pata hai. Uska naam lenge toh mera pata hai. Itne romantic cheezein ki thi humne uss ghar mein. Main bodybuilder hoon mujhe mere body par tattoos pasand nahi, par maine task ke beech mein uska naam tattoo karwaya tha." 

