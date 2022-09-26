Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig, Chandni Sharma are first two confirmed contestants of Salman Khan's show?

Gautam Vig-Chandni Sharma/Instagram

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by the superstar actor Salman Khan, is set to begin with the Grand Premiere episode this Saturday, October 1. The makers haven't yet released the list of contestants who will be locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house for this season.

However, Colors TV on its Instagram handle held a Live session recently in which two contestants, whose faces were hidden behind masks, answered fan questions and shared their strategies for the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss. After some guessing game, netizens are sure that they have identified these two contestants as the two popular faces from Indian television.

Twitterati is claiming that the male contestant in the video is Gautam Vig, who played the lead character in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, the romantic show that was telecast on Star Plus for two years from 2020 to 2022. For the female contestants, Twitterati is certain that it's Chandni Sharma, who was seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, the romantic thriller series that ran for one year from 2020 to 2021 on Colors TV.

Earlier, there were rumours that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry known for her leading roles in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will also be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. However, she dismissed all such rumours when she put out a statement on her Twitter account.

On September 20, Divyanka tweeted, "Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that - "I am not a part of Big Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news." Thanks for overwhelming love always!".