Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan, Shiv Thakare get brutally trolled for getting into physical fight with Shalin Bhanot

Apart from netizens, even celebs panned MC Stan and Shiv Thakare for getting into a physical brawl with Shalin Bhanot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 08:23 AM IST

Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16: After Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam's infamous violent incident, MC Stan got into a physical fight with Shalin Bhanot. Yesterday's episode ended on a shocking note, as no one expected that a verbal spat between two contestants will take such an ugly turn. 

After Tina sprained her ankle, Shalin ran to her rescue. MC Stan offered a suggestion. However, Shalin snubbed Stan's advice and he continued to massage Tina's foot. MC felt offended and he abused Bhanot while walking away. After hurling a series of abuses, Shalin replied back giving in to the provocation and instigation. MC Stan furiously ran towards Shalin and threatened to kill him. Soon, the entire house jumped into the heated moment to separate the two miffed contestants. Stan's close friend, Shiv was also seen holding Shalin's face also pushing him back. 

Soon after the episode, ex-contestants of the show Gauahar Khan and Devoleena were amongst many others who stood in support of Shalin. 

On her Twitter, Gauahar wrote, "Shiv literally held shalins face n pushed it back, near his neck. So shouldn’t shiv evict himself? #bully! Shalin did not do anything wrong, he got unnecessarily abused by mcstan. His language is so so bad. Sick that whole group is full of bullies" 

Here's Gauahar's tweet

BB 13 contestant Devoleena also tweeted in support of Shalin and wrote, "Priyanka and Shalin are emerging as the most strongest contestants of this season so far. Love the honesty of Archana. Filhaal toh yahin 3 hai jo hai. #bb16 @BiggBoss Lets see 

Here's Devoleena's tweet

Even netizens went harsh on MC Stan, and Shiv. Miffed users brutally trolled them for getting into a physical fight with Bhanot. 

Here are some of the reactions

It will be interesting to see how Salman Khan will address this issue. As far as nominations are concerned, Shalin, Tina, Gautam and Soundarya are nominated for the eviction. 

 

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.