Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan calls out Tina Datta for her hypocrisy, supports Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Tina Datta recently confessed her feelings for Shalin Bhanot. However, when anyone asks her about the same, she denies it. Something same happened during the weekend ka vaar episode.

When Salman Khan asked Tina about her feelings, she said that they are only friends. This time around, when fans across India were brought in as panelists, the majority of them had the same question for Tina, as to what was the nature of her relationship with Shalin & why she always shies away from giving it a name.

Tina literally drops shalin every time something is said about their very evident equation.whyyy ???She says it’s bad for her dignity,to have feelings is something bad or low??Us bechare ko neecha kyun dikha rahe ho?Uv said I love u to him n looked in the camera too, own it ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 4, 2022

Later, Shalin was seen breaking down & being comforted by Sajid Khan who expressed that he felt bad for Shalin. Ex-Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, known to not mince her words also sympathised with Shalin and called Tina out.

In a tweet, she wrote, 'Tina literally drops shalin every time something is said about their very evident equation. whyyy ???She says it’s bad for her dignity,to have feelings is something bad or low??Us bechare ko neecha kyun dikha rahe ho? Uv said I love u to him n looked in the camera too, own it !'

Social media users reacted to her tweet, one of them wrote, “It’s unfair to force them to “own it”, when they’ve said that they want to commit only when they have a discussion outside - probably on topics which can’t be spoken in the house. Either way, audience will find a reason to say they’re doing it for the game - so how does it matter.”

The second one said, “Exactly she says she is scared of how she looks what y is then embracing Shalin in a romantic loved up way rather than a friendly hug. She says things to make it look like they a couple then when Salman khan asks she turns on Shalin and says I didn't say that and didn't talk to me.”