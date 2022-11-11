Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan calls Archana Gautam 'silly girl,' says politician fell for Shiv Thakare's provocation

Gauahar Khan condemned Archana Gautam's physical brawl with Shiv, but she stated that the latter planned her eviction by provoking her to the limit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 07:11 AM IST

Gauahar Khan- Shiv Thakare- Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam's mid-week eviction over her violent behaviour has surprised the show's audience. After the politician got physical with Shiv Thakare, the majority of housemates went against her and demanded Archana's exit. 

Soon after the controversial episode ended, several netizens expressed their opinion about the whole incident on Twitter. Among them, Gauahar Khan voiced her views over the brawl, and called Archana a "silly girl."

In a series of tweets, Khan pointed out that Archana had to be removed as physical violence is prohibited. But she also pointed out that Shiv provoked Archana to the extreme, and she gave him a chance to play his game. At first, Gauahar pointed out how Shiv instigated Archana, "Didi didi bolneka bassss ….. isn’t that a plan for provocation?" Later she added, "Holding someone’s neck is bad! Very bad! N punishable!  But can I pls Ask jaati , sampraday , sect , ke baare mein bolna galat hai , toh kisi national party ke respected leader ke naam ko baar baar uchaalna galat nahi hai ? Didi didi kaun hai? #provoked." 

Here are the tweets

In another tweet, Khan condemned Archana's act and wished Bigg Boss could have taken such a call a few seasons earlier. For the unversed, Khan was a participant in Season 7, and her co-contestant Armaan Kohli was a big bully during the show. "Archana got physical, must be eliminated….. absolutely. Getting physical should not be allowed. Just wish it was followed in the last few seasons alike! #facts," Khan wrote. 

Later, Gauahar stated that Shiv planned Archana's eviction by pushing her to the limit so that she would commit a grave mistake. Khan stated, "Raat se planning shuru thi. Safal hogaya Shiv! Archana gave him what he wanted in a silver platter. Silly girl. Fell for his extreme provocation n bullying." Every member of the audience is waiting for how Salman Khan will address this fiasco on Friday's Weekend Ka Vaar. 

 

 

