Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Furious Shalin Bhanot loses cool, says 'open the f*****g door, I will step out'

Amid Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala's ugly fight, Shalin Bhanot gets emotionally hurt, and he breaks down.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 09:36 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Furious Shalin Bhanot loses cool, says 'open the f*****g door, I will step out'
Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot is hurt, heartbroken, and emotionally challenged. The actor has called it quits, and he wants to leave Bigg Boss' house. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will witness two major arguments, and one of them involves Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala. 

The ugly argument between Vikas Manaktala and Archana continues, and it becomes worse. Shalin tries to pacify Vikas and asks him to step back. But Archana attacks Shalin by saying foul things about his past. Shalin loses his cool and bursts out with anger. As per the new promo shared, a furious Shalin is seen throwing chairs away and abusing on camera. He even asks Bigg Boss to call him in the confession, as he is miffed over the dirty game played by his co-contestants. Bhanot looks into the camera, and says, "Just open this f*****g door, I will step out." Sajid Khan even consoles him, and a tearful Shalin says, "Itni beizzati nahi jhel sakta. Mere ko nahi rehna hai yaha. Gande log hai yaha pe." Even Tina tries to calm him down, but Shalin asks her to step back. 

Here's the video 

Yesterday, Archana and Vikas got into an argument over the gas stove. Vikas wanted tea for himself and other people. So he came into the kitchen to make it. Archana was already preparing something for housemates, and she had occupied the space. Vikas entered and kept his vessel filled with water over the stove. Archana, in his high-pitch, irritating tone, asked him to shift the vessel. But Vikas took this on her ego, and he refused to do so. Vikas got a little edgy with Archana, and the latter threw the vessel away. Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary barely escaped from getting seriously injured, and housemates lashed out at Archana. However, Soundarya supported Archana and shouted at Vikas. We wonder, how Salman Khan or Bigg Boss will react to this whole scenario. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.