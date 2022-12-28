Bigg Boss 16: Furious Shalin Bhanot loses cool, says 'open the f*****g door, I will step out'

Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot is hurt, heartbroken, and emotionally challenged. The actor has called it quits, and he wants to leave Bigg Boss' house. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will witness two major arguments, and one of them involves Archana Gautam and Vikas Manaktala.

The ugly argument between Vikas Manaktala and Archana continues, and it becomes worse. Shalin tries to pacify Vikas and asks him to step back. But Archana attacks Shalin by saying foul things about his past. Shalin loses his cool and bursts out with anger. As per the new promo shared, a furious Shalin is seen throwing chairs away and abusing on camera. He even asks Bigg Boss to call him in the confession, as he is miffed over the dirty game played by his co-contestants. Bhanot looks into the camera, and says, "Just open this f*****g door, I will step out." Sajid Khan even consoles him, and a tearful Shalin says, "Itni beizzati nahi jhel sakta. Mere ko nahi rehna hai yaha. Gande log hai yaha pe." Even Tina tries to calm him down, but Shalin asks her to step back.

Here's the video

#bb16 Promo is full on high voltage!



Archana again talked rubbish abt Shalin's ex Wife & past relationship.

My man is crying . Can't see him like this.



Don't do this #ArchanaGautam

Thumbs down archana!



Stay strong Shalin

Yesterday, Archana and Vikas got into an argument over the gas stove. Vikas wanted tea for himself and other people. So he came into the kitchen to make it. Archana was already preparing something for housemates, and she had occupied the space. Vikas entered and kept his vessel filled with water over the stove. Archana, in his high-pitch, irritating tone, asked him to shift the vessel. But Vikas took this on her ego, and he refused to do so. Vikas got a little edgy with Archana, and the latter threw the vessel away. Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary barely escaped from getting seriously injured, and housemates lashed out at Archana. However, Soundarya supported Archana and shouted at Vikas. We wonder, how Salman Khan or Bigg Boss will react to this whole scenario.