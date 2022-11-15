Bigg Boss 16: Friends turn foes, Archana Gautam gets into ugly spat with Priyanka Choudhary, says 'maa-baap ne...'

Bigg Boss 16

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, friends turn into foes as Archana Gautam will be seen getting into an ugly quarrel with co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary in the kitchen. A promo of the upcoming episode was shared on the channel Colors` Instagram, which showed the two getting into an ugly spat. It starts with Archana telling Priyanka: "maa-baap ne sikhaya nahi kya khana banana."

Priyanka replies saying don`t go on parents, Ankit Gupta intervenes and tells Archana to not to cross the line. Later, Priyanka is seen sitting in the garden area and telling the new captain of the house Sajid Khan that Archana is crossing lines. he then says that he wants the duties to be changed. Glimpses also show that Priyanka and Archana have a face-off over the comment. Archana went on to mock Priyanaka and says, "Haraam ka mat kha."

Yesterday, Sajid Khan has been feted with the captain's honour after winning the task and has now been given new powers to run the house. Bigg Boss announced that the task would be touring the house and Sajid will be the tour guide. Sajid said: "I will become captain this week." Tina also expressed her wish to become the captain. She said, "I also want to become captain dude." During the choosing of the captain, rapper MC Stan quipped that if Tina becomes the captain, no one will work according to her.

However, things went awry when Sajid was named to be the captain. Tina got into a heated argument with Sajid as he had promised to take her side and called him a "flipper." After Sajid was named the new captain of the house, the benefits were changed too. The voice of Bigg Boss said that the two contestants who would share the room with Sajid will be free from duties and also be safeguarded from nominations.