Bigg Boss 16: Former contestant Rahul Vaidya supports MC Stan, says 'this show is tough'

During the show, a clip showed that the rapper was feeling a bit lonely and isolated and upon seeing this former Bigg Boss contestant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

Rahul Vaidya, MC Stan/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on TV on October 1, and the show has been a topic of discussion amongst many ever since. Many well-known names are inside the Bigg Boss house this year and among them is MC Stan - a famous rapper. 

During the show, a clip showed that the rapper was feeling a bit lonely and isolated and upon seeing this former Bigg Boss contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya came in support of him! Rahul, who was a finalist of Bigg Boss 14, shared on Twitter how he felt lonely like MC Stan when he had entered the house too and that he could resonate well with the rapper's feelings.

He wrote, "Heard MC Stan saying towards d end "vibe hi nahi aa raha" I feel him! First 3 weeks of my season nobody spoke to me, when I used to go to a place where others r sitting I was Unwelcomed, avoided & made to feel unimportant! Keep Strong bro. This show is tough! Waqt Badlega!"

MC Stan is a well-known rapper. MC Stan is his stage name, he revealed on Bigg Boss that his official name is Altaf Sheikh.MC Stan`s rap battle with Emiway Bantai earned him a lot of popularity on social media. 

He has around 2 million followers on social media.On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss. Rahul rose to fame with the show Indian Idol. Along with singing reality shows, he has als appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and others.   

