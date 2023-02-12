Bigg Boss 16 finale: Abdu Rozik turns Tara from Gadar, grooves to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke with Sunny Deol and Salman Khan

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 makers will announce the winner of this season. Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik will be seen all dressed up as Sunny Deol’s character Tara from Gadar as the trailer for its sequel will be launched in the grand finale of the reality show.

The trailer launch will be graced by Gadar actors Ameesha Patel and Sunny, who would be seen making Abdu say some iconic dialogues from the 2001 film. On the stage alongside Salman Khan, Ameesha will be seen talking about she was with the Dabangg star when the first trailer of Gadar was launched in 2001.

In the promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Abdu Rozik can be seen grooving to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar with Salman Khan and Sunny Deol. Abdu said, "main chota Tara Sakina ke liye kuch leke aaya hu." The gift is Taj Mahal showpiece, Sunny’s character had given to Ameesha’s character Sakina in the 2001 film.

Sunny then makes Abdu say the famous dialogue Hindustan zindabaad tha, zindabaad hai, zindabaad rahega. Moments later, Abdu, Sunny, Ameesha and Salman dance on the number Yaara O Yaara from the 1996 film Jeet.

Meanwhile, Ameesha said that she was shooting for something in Edinburgh, Scotland with Salman Khan back then and at that time Gadar 1 trailer was launched and she got amazing reviews from everyone.

She added that she is happy that Gadar 2 is also launched on the Bigg Boss 16 stage with Salman.

Abdu will be seen making his way on the stage dressed as Sunny Deol from Gadar 1 and dancing on Ghar aaja pardesi.

The Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is just hours away as one contestant on Saturday night will be taking home the trophy. However, before the winner is announced a dance-off between rivals Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare will be seen. A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the grand finale performance between Priyanka and Shiv. (With inputs from IANS)

Read|Shocking! Rakhi Sawant says Adil Durrani's girlfriend Tanu is 'pregnant'