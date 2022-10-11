Bigg Boss 16: Fight between Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare sparks meme fest on Twitter

Credit: Shalin Bhanot-Archana Gautam-Shiv Thakare/Instagram

Bigg Boss contestants Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and Shalin Bhanot got into a verbal spat during the captaincy task on day 9. Shiv Thakare and Gautam Vig were competing with each other to become the new captain of the house.

Archana was supporting Shiv, therefore, she was stopping Shalin to put weight in the actor’s container. Meanwhile, Shalin, who was supporting Gautam, unintentionally pushed Archana during the task. After this incident, all the Bigg Boss contestants started fighting with each other inside the house. Their fight is now the new meme material for social media users.

Bigg Boss fired Nimrit Kaur from captaincy for violating the rules as he was distributing geolocates. Gautam Vig became the new captain of the house after defeating Shiv Thakare. However, Shiv blamed Nimrit (sanchalak) for being biased.

In the morning, Archana and Soundarya started fighting over 'Tofu', the latter calls the former a 'low mentality woman!' Gautam, Tina, Shalin, and Nimrat handle the situation and try to calm them.

After becoming the captain, Bigg Boss asked Gautam to decide if Shalin misbehaved with Archana. After listening to Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Archana, and other members, Gautam says he wants Shalin to be eliminated from the show. However, Bigg Boss disagreed and said Shalin didn't push the politician intentionally. Therefore, he directly nominates Shalin for two weeks. He also mentioned that Shalin will never become captain of the house.

Earlier, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot got into an argument after the latter said that the chicken is for him. The politician lost her cool after Shalin started shouting at her for the food.