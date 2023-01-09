Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan takes a dig at Tina Datta, says 'you are much nicer to Maheen than Shalin Bhanot'

Farha Khan took a dig at Tina Datta after she enters Bigg Boss 16 house, she told her that she treats Maheen nicer than Shalin Bhanot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Credit: Colors-Farah Khan/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan's sister and popular filmmaker Farah Khan will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 16 house in the upcoming episode. In the promo video shared by the official page of Colors TV, Farah can be seen getting emotional after meeting her brother.

In one of the clips, Farah can be seen taking a dig at Tina Datta. She tells her 'your mom has become a superstar, she was fighting with Shalin Bhanot's mother.' Later, she tells her 'you treat Maheen nicer than Shalin Bhanot.'

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "Truth hurts." The second one said, "tina ka muh dekhne layak h. after Farah spoke the truth." The third one said, "The biggest fake person is Tina .. jaisi maa vaisi beti.. shalins mother is so cute .. bete ko sikh deti." The fourth one said, "Fake Tina Public sab Janti hai. Shalin Emotions were Real."

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tina Datta's team has penned an open letter stating that the actress' character is being assassinated by other women in the show on national television. The letter came after the housemates joked about Tina's growing closeness with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot in New Year's special.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A  (@tinadatta)

It read, "They say its never been an equal world of equal opportunities for men and women but times have changed. But we ask, have they? On National Television, women have been making derogatory comments about another woman and assassinating her character behind her back." 

"Why does a successful woman always need to be pulled down for how well she`s done. `Koi hai bahar is usko branded cheeze dilata hai...` Why can she not afford it herself? Has she not worked her way to buy what she wants for herself or is it that every girl who has branded items in her wardrobe has some MAN buying it for her. Oh she`s single because she`s broken so many houses."

"So, does that mean every girl that is single is because she`s done something wrong? She`s `Expired Maal` so now WE want to turn a young lady into a commodity which is expired." The note further read, "And unfortunately this time around its on national television, happening day in and day out and she doesn`t even know about it. How is it ok to assassinate someone's character and that too by other women? We hope this isn`t a reflection of the society we live in, we know that Tina wouldn`t want it to be because she`s worked very hard since the age of 4.5 and made a mark for herself in the industry."

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's parents write open letter to BB after their son got death threats from MC Stan

