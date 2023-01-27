Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, Priyanka for their behaviour towards Shalin, calls it 'disgusting'

Tina Datta dared to justify her bully attitude by arguing with Farah Khan. We wonder if she would have done the same thing before Salman Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

Farah Khan takes the mantle of hosting Bigg Boss from Salman Khan, and she schools Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for their 'disgusting' behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot. Weekend Ka Vaar proves lethal for Tina and Priyanka, as Farah gives them a  brutal reality check.

As per the promo shared by Colors, Farah starts the conversation by saying that everyone should learn from Datta. The actress smiles at Khan's comment, but then the director reveals that it was a sarcastic remark about her. Farah adds that she has used Shalin for her game. Tina stops smiling, and she looks baffled about it. Farah further adds, "khud ka daat tootna itna serious ki ghar se bahar nikal jaye. But Shalin jo nightmare se guzar raha tha, uske liye non-stop tumne mazak udaya hai (You wanted to step out from the game after your tooth broke, but you mocked Shalin's mental disturbance for an entire week)." Khan moves to Priyanka, and reveals that her so-called 'righteousness' went missing throughout the week. "Ek bubble aapka tha woh 'saachai ke liye khadi rehti hai' iss week that bubble got burst, fully." 

Farah states that Tina and Priyanka's behaviour towards Shalin was 'disgusting.' Tina dares to retaliate and snubs at Farah. Datta asks why is she blamed for everything. Farah replies, "Tina you can have that attitude, this is why people have a problem." Tina tries to justify herself, but Farah shouts, "Tina are you going to listen, or I'm walking out." Datta continues giving her explanation, and Farahn walks out saying, "continue."   

Here's the promo

Even fans agreed with Farah Khan and slammed Tina for it. A user wrote, "#TinaDatta mam ye galat potrai ho rha hai . Ok.  Tumne spank kiya fir camera pe bola ki ye telecast mat karna.. (Tina you are portrayed wrong. First you spank, then you said to camera not to telecast) that means u know u did wrong.. then why put blame on others.. #BB16." Another netizen wrote, "Bestt promo of this season.. Just bcz...Shalin is to be come back with his high potential...full support bhai shalin..shalin ki sena (full support to Shalin)

As far as nominations are concerned, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka are nominated for this week's eviction. 

