Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan enters house to support Sajid Khan in Family Week, calls Archana Gautam 'teekhi mirchi'

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is going to get exciting as family members of the contestants will enter the house and stay with the housemates in Family Week. Farah Khan, the renowned choreographer and director, will be seen inside the house supporting her brother Sajid Khan.

The Main Hoon Na director brought vegetable pulao, khatta aloo, yakhni pulao for all the contestants, and a burger for Abdu Rozik. She even called Archana Gautam, who is seen constantly engaging in fights with other contestants, the 'teekhi mirchi' of the show. As per reports, Farah's episode will air on Monday, January 9, which also happens to be her birthday.

"Farah has entered the house and is having a lot of fun with all the contestants. She called Shalin Bhanot Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Deepika Padukone of the house. She even joked with Shalin that he shouldn’t come out of the house, as she likes him on the weekend episodes. She also called Archana Gautam ‘teekhi mirchi’. She has also invited everyone to her house for a party after the show is over", a source was quoted telling ETimes.

In 2015, Farah hosted Bigg Boss Halla Bol after Bigg Boss 8 was extended for another month, and Salman Khan wasn't available to shoot as he had already given his dates to Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which turned out to be a blockbuster and also starred Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Talking about other contestants, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Tina Datta’s mothers will join them in Family Week, whereas Sreejita De’s fiancé, Archana’s brother, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s father and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s uncle will come to the house to support other contestants.



