Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan calls Priyanka Choudhary 'vamp,' says she and Tina Datta are most 'hated' contestants on show

Farah Khan continues her 'vaar' on Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Bigg Boss 16, and she leaves them surprised. On Weekend Ka Vaar, the director who has replaced Salman as the host takes the charge of dropping some harsh truth bombs. At first, she chooses Tina over Priyanka as the queen of the house.

Tina felt emotional after Farah asks her to sit on the throne-like chair. Datta feels that Khan is praising her journey. But then, Farah says, "Hum sabko sikhna chaiye Tina se kaise woh logo ka istamaal karti hai, and kaam ho jaane ke baad, woh as a used tissue fek deti hai. (We all need to learn this quality of using other people, and throwing them out like a used tissue from Tina)." This leaves Tina dumbfounded.

Farah tells Priyanka that she entered the house as a heroine, but now she's looking like a vamp. Khan criticises Tina and Priyanka's absurd behaviour with Shalin Bhanot. Farah calls the girls' 'bullying' behaviour outright distasteful. Finally, Farah reveals to Priyanka, that her gameplay with Tina against Shalin, has made them 'two of the most hated contestants' in the house. Farah even scolds Shalin for remaining silent against Tina and Priyanka. She asks him to wake up and give it back.

Farah states that Tina and Priyanka's behaviour towards Shalin was 'disgusting.' Tina dares to retaliate and snubs at Farah. Datta asks why is she blamed for everything. Farah replies, "Tina you can have that attitude, this is why people have a problem." Tina tries to justify herself, but Farah shouts, "Tina are you going to listen, or I'm walking out." Datta continues giving her explanation, and Farah walks out saying, "continue."

As far as nominations are concerned, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka are nominated for this week's eviction.