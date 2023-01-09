Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan breaks down after meeting Sajid Khan, tells him 'mumma is so proud of you'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

After loads of fights, the Bigg Boss 16 house witnessed emotional moments with the entry of contestants’ family members in the show for a short time. Filmmaker Farah Khan, too, entered the house to meet her brother Sajid Khan, who has been locked inside the house ever since the 16th season started.

In a video shared by ColorsTV on Sunday evening, Farah is seen giving a tight hug to Sajid. She even cried while meeting him. She extended her best wishes to Sajid and said, "mummy is so proud of you." In the video, we can also see Farah interacting with other housemates. She met Shiv Thakare and hugged him saying, "bhai hai tu mera (you are my brother."

Farah also hugged and kissed Abdu Rozik. She further told Sajid, "Sajid tu bohot lucky hai tere ko yeh mandali mili hai (Sajid you are very lucky, you got this group)." Netizens reacted t the clip, one of them wrote, “Haq se mandali.” The second one said, “Mandali nahi family.” The third one said, “Yes mandli good km se km fake to nhi h dosti ki he to nibhate h.” the fourth person commented, “I don’t like Sajid but why am I crying?!!.” The fifth person said, “This Is What I Like About Mandali loving caring When They All Together Having Fun Always Love To Watch......... Mandali Kaho Ya Family Hai To Best "Nimrit, Shiv, Stan, Abdu, Sumbul"

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 1, 2022. The grand finale of the reality show is likely to place in February 2023 after it got an extension.

Apart from Sajid, Shiv, and Abdu, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chaudhary, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, and Archana Gautam are also a part of the ongoing season. (With inputs from ANI)

