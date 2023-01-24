Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik visits children's hospital in Mumbai, distributes gifts in viral video

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, on Tuesday, visited Wadia hospital for children where he was seen distributing gifts to the patients. The video of the singer is now going viral on social media and netizens are praising him.

Sharing the video, the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote, “#abdurozik #abdu visits Wadia hospital for children.” Social media users praised him, and one of them wrote, “He proved Sajid Khan. He called him as angel.” The second one said, “I really enjoyed watching this particular video.” The third person commented, “Thank you for spreading happiness, Abdu.” The fourth one said, “Love you brother Abdu.” The fifth person commented, “Appreciate love you abdu.”

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is one of the most loved contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. He impressed everyone with his pure heart, he used to take care of everyone inside the house and was loved by all. However, he had to make an early exit because of some work-related commitments.

A day after his voluntary exit, Abdu launched his song Pyaar. Amid the crowds of 1000s Rozik did his first concert and launched the song in Mumbai. Till now, his latest single has earned 783K views. Apart from countless fans, we spotted someone who has surprised us and the other netizens. Among the 11,000 comments, adult star Johnny Sins also dropped his thoughts about the young talented singer.

Porn star Johnny Sins wrote in the song's comment section, "Who love Abdu Rozik raise their hand." As expected, even Johnny received over 500 replies to his comment. A few fans of Abdu told him that everyone loves him, and they don't need to prove their admiration to him. A user wrote, "Why do you have to behave like saltbae in WC final here. We don’t need a commentary host here. We all love Abdu." Another netizen wrote, "We love abdu rozik so much we don't need to raise hand bcuz all knows that all loves abdu no one hates him."

